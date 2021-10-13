NWA Powerrr Results 10/12/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Trevor Murdoch, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hawx Aerie vs. Sal Rinauro & Matthew Mims w/Danny Deals In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Number One Contender’s Tag Team Tournament For The NWA Worlds Tag Team Championship

Luke Hawx and Matthew Mims will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mims launches Luke to the corner. Strong lockup. Mims applies a side headlock. Luke sends Mims to the corner. Standing Switch Exchange. Luke applies a wrist lock. Mims breaks up the grip. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Mims applies another side headlock. Luke whips Mims across the ring. Mims drops Luke with a shoulder tackle. Luke drops down on the canvas. Mims catches Luke in mid-air. Luke with forearm shivers. Luke ducks a clothesline from Mims. Luke with a flying shoulder tackle. Luke ducks another clothesline from Mims. Luke kicks Mims in the gut. Luke applies a side headlock. Luke tags in PJ. Mims dodges The Leg Lariat. Mims tags in Rinauro.

Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Rinauro applies a rear chin lock. PJ transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Standing Switch Exchange. Rinaruo blocks a boot from PJ. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from PJ. Rinauro dives over PJ. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Rollup Exchange. PJ grapevines the legs of Rinaruo. The referee gets distracted by Deals. Rinauro with the backslide cover for a two count. Luke yells at PJ. Chain grappling Exchange. Deals continues to run interference. PJ rolls Rinauro over for a two count. PJ applies a side headlock. Luke tags himself in. Luke goes for a Bodyslam, but Rinauro lands back on his feet. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Luke. Luke with a BackBreaker. Luke with a Shoulder Breaker. Luke Powerslams Rinauro for a two count.

Luke tags in PJ. Double Irish Whip. Double BackBreaker for a two count. The referee has ejected Deals from the ringside area. PJ with a forearm smash. Rinauro denies the irish whip. Rinauro with a SitOut FaceBuster. Rinaruo tags in Mims. Mims stomps on the midsection of PJ. PJ dropkicks Mims. Mims stops PJ in his tracks. Mims applies The Bear Hug. Mims drives PJ back first into the turnbuckles. Mims tags in Rinauro. Mims with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Assisted Leg Drop for a one count. Rinauro applies the cravate. Rinauro transitions into a side headlock. Rinauro goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but PJ counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rinauro uppercuts PJ. Short-Arm Reversal by PJ. PJ drives his knee into the midsection of Rinauro. PJ drops Mims with The Leg Lariat. PJ with a double leg takedown. PJ makes Rinauro tap out to The Hawx Clutch.

Winner: Hawx Aerie via Submission

– Chelsea Green, Melina and Kylie Rae states their cases as to why they should be the Number One Contender For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship.

– Kyle Davis interviewed Thomas Latimer and Kamille. Latimer grabbed the microphone and talks about being Nick Aldis best friend and how they grew up in the business together. He says that Aldis used him as a stepping stone throughout their entire career. Latimer wants Nick to take a good hard look into his son Dominick’s eyes and apologize for being a failure, for being a loser, for no longer being champion, and that he got his ass kicked by Uncle Thom.

– James Storm tells Kyle Davis that it’s very important for him to become NWA National Champion again.

"While I respect Trevor…at some point, Pope's going to cash in…" @DaBlackPope leaves no question about his intentions regarding the Ten Pounds of Gold! Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/ufl10Xrjh0 — NWA (@nwa) October 12, 2021

Second Match: Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Clearwater hugs the referee. Tyrus and Clearwater are clearly stalling. The referee admonishes Tyrus. Clearwater delivers Three Midas Touches for a two count. Clearwater with a Running Boot for a one count. Clearwater talks smack to Idol. Clearwater applies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Tyrus grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Clearwater continues to bicker with Idol. Tyrus attacks Clearwater from behind. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch to pickup the victory. After the match, Tyrus walks to the podium and speaks to May Valentine. Tyrus says that he’s going to rip Cyon apart on December 4th. Tyrus also points out that Trevor Murdoch is his cousin.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Tyrus via Pinfall

"If you feel so highly of me, why am I not on the Empowerrr show?" @HoganKnowsBest3 apparently feels slighted by her idol, @MikieJames, but is she going about things the right way? Watch #NWAPowerrr NOW on @FiteTV

➡️ https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/afLajgl6L3 — NWA (@nwa) October 12, 2021

Third Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. The End In The Number One Contender’s Tag Team Tournament For The NWA Worlds Tag Team Championship

The End attacks Stevens and Kratos before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Parrow punches Stevens in the back. Parrow uses the top rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Parrow. Parrow levels Stevens with The Body Avalanche. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson with a cheap shot to Kratos. Odinson with a leaping uppercut. Odinson follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Odinson stomps on Stevens face. Odinson uses the middle rope as a weapon. Odinson stomps on Stevens back. Odinson is choking Stevens his boot. Odinson kicks Stevens in the face. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson tags in Parrow. Parrow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Parrow slams Stevens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parrow whips Stevens into the turnbuckles. Stevens side steps Parrow into the turnbuckles. Stevens tags in Kratos.

Forearm Exchange. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos Powerslams Parrow for a two count. Parrow decks Kratos with a JawBreaker. Stevens ducks a clothesline from Parrow. The referee is trying to calm down Stevens. Odinson dropkicks Kratos. Parrow repeatedly stomps on Kratos chest. Parrow is mauling Kratos in the corner. Parrow knocks Stevens off the ring apron. Parrow with clubbing blows to Kratos back. Kratos with elbows into the midsection of Parrow. Kratos punches Parrow. Parrow drops Kratos with The Big Boot. Parrow walks over the midsection of Kratos. The Assisted Death Valley Driver for a two count. Odinson repeatedly drives his knee into Kratos back. Kratos with two haymakers. Odinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kratos responds with a straight right hand. Kratos tags in Stevens. Odinson ducks a clothesline from Stevens. Odinson connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Kratos shoves Stevens to close the show.

Winner: The End via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 278 of The Hoots Podcast