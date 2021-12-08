NWA Powerrr Results 12/7/21

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Victor Benjamin & The OGK vs. Colby Corino & The Fixers In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Matt Taven and Jay Bradley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bradley sends Taven back first into the turnbuckles. Bradley tags in Legursky. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Legursky tags in Corino. Corino with a chop/forearm combination. Corino applies a wrist lock. Corino sends Taven to the corner. Taven dives over Corino. Taven slides under Corino. Taven dropkicks Corino. Taven poses for the crowd. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Taven applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Taven with a drop toe hold. Taven with a running elbow strike for a two count. Taven grabs a side wrist lock. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett applies a wrist lock. Taven kicks Corino in the face. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Taven delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bennett with a matchbook cover for a two count.

Bennett whips Corino across the ring. Corino ducks under two clotheslines from Bennett. Corino holds onto the ropes. Legursky tags himself in. Legursky blocks a boot from Benett. Legursky clotheslines Bennett. Legursky with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Legurksy with a Big Biel Throw. Legursky unloads two knife edge chops. Legursky tags in Bradley. Inverted Atomic Drop/Big Boot/Body Block Combination. Bradley clears the ring. Bradley taunts OGK. Bradley with clubbing elbow smashes. Bradley sends Bennett to the corner. Corino kicks Bennett in the back. Bradley with The Running Boot. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with The Running Cannonball Strike. Legursky tags in Corino. Corino hits The Colby Crush for a two count. Corino with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Corino tags in Legursky. Legursky with two chops. Legursky with the irish whip. Bennett kicks Legursky in the face. Legursky catches Bennett in mid-air.

Legursky goes for a Bodyslam, but Bennett lands back on his feet. Bennett ducks under two clotheslines from Legurksy. Bennett with clubbing palm strikes. Legursky blocks a boot from Bennett. Legursky goes for another bodyslam, but Bennett lands back on his feet. Benjamin and Corino are tagged in. Benjamin with a straight right hand. Benjamin teep kicks Corino into the ropes. Benjamin kicks the left hamstring of Corino. Benjamin uppercuts Corino. Benjamin with a Release German Suplex. Benjamin kicks Bradley off the ring apron. Benjamin with a Roundhouse Kick to Legursky. Benjamin with a Rising Knee Strike to Corino. Benjamin goes for The Pop Up Powerslam, but The Fixers get in the way. The Fixer blasts OGK off the apron. Belly to Back Suplex/PowerBomb Combination. Stereo SuperKicks. OGK launches Bradley over the top rope. The Fixer catches Bennett in mid-air. Taven lands The Super Plancha. Corino goes into the cover for a two count. Benjamin uppercuts Corino. Benjamin kicks the left hamstring of Corino. Corino denies The Lifting Reverse DDT. Corino stomps on the right foot of Benjamin. Corino connects with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino & The Fixers via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Strictly Business. Thomas Latimer said that he took a piece of Nick Aldis’ soul at Hard Times 2. Kamille boasts about beating Melina because it was the only logical outcome. Chris Adonis proclaims himself as the greatest NWA National Champion of all-time.

– The NWA USA Series will premiere on Saturday, January 8th on YouTube.

Second Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Miguel Robles

Robles tells Latimer to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer sends Robles face first into the canvas. Latimer tugs on Robles hair. Latimer kicks Robles in the gut. Latimer goes for The PileDriver, but Robles counters with a jackknife cover for a one count. Latimer with a running clothesline. Latimer launches Robles to the corner. Latimer with clubbing shoulder blocks. Robles with clubbing blows to Latimer’s back. Latimer rocks Robles with a forearm smash.

Latimer kicks Robles in the gut. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer with Two Big Biel Throws. Latimer follows that with The Corner Spear. Latimer hits The SpineBuster. Latimer repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Robles. Latimer with Three GutWrench Suplex’s. Latimer punches Robles. Latimer bodyslams Robles into the ropes. Latimer with a Vertical Toss. Latimer talks smack to Robles. Latimer sends Robles into the ropes. Latimer with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Latimer connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thomas Latimer via Pinfall

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Cyon wants a rematch and will do everything to make it happen. Tyrus says that he’ll need more time to consult with his group.

Third Match: Jennacide w/Taryn Terrell vs. Paola Blaze

Jennacide refuses to shake Blaze’s hand. Jennacide applies a wrist lock. Jennacide whips Blaze across the ring. Jennacide repeatedly drives her knee into the midsection of Blaze. Jennacide with a judo throw for a two count. Terrell is giving instructions from the outside. Blaze decks Jennacide with a back elbow smash. Blaze kicks Jennacide in the face. Blaze exits the ring. Jennacide runs after Blaze. Blaze ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Blaze goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Jennacide counters with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Jennacide applies the sitting abdominal stretch.

Blaze with heavy bodyshots. Jennacide drops Blaze with The Big Boot. Jennacide applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Blaze rolls Jennacide over for a two count. Blaze ducks a clothesline from Jennacie. Blazer applies The Sleeper Hold. Jennacide backs Blaze into the turnbuckles. Blaze kicks Jennacide in the face. Blaze with The Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Short-Arm Reversal by Jennacide. Jennacide Chokeslams Blaze for a two count. Jenncaide gets distracted by Natalia Markova. Blaze rolls Jennacide over for a two count. Jennacide ducks a clothesline from Blaze. Jennacide connects with a Modified PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Homicide, La Rebellion and The Hex. Homicide was happy about winning the battle royal at Hard Times 2. La Rebellion said that they had one of the best matches at the PPV. The Hex are always ready to defend their NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships.

– Kyle Davis interviewed Mickie James, Nick Aldis and Douglas Williams at the podium. Mickie thanks Kiera Hogan for an amazing match at Hard Times 2. Nick Aldis wants to reform The British Invasion.

Fourth Match: Jax Dane vs. Matthew Mims

Anthony Mayweather joins the commentary team for this match. Dane is playing mind games with Mims and Mayweather. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane backs Mims into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dane kicks Mims in the gut. Dane whips Mims across the ring. Dane drops Mims with a shoulder tackle. Mims kicks Dane in the face. Mims side steps Dane into the turnbuckles. Mims is throwing haymakers at Dane. Mims kicks Dane in the gut. Mims with a leaping headbutt. Dane regroups on the outside.

Dane trips Mims. Dane uses the ring apron as a weapon. Dane drives Mims ribs first into the steel ring post. Dane rolls Mims back into the ring. Dane is putting the boots to Mims ankles. Dane rakes the eyes of Mims. Dane repeatedly stomps on Mims chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Dane applies the cravate. Mims with elbows into the midsection of Dane. Mims with Two HeadButts. Mims with a running elbow smash. Dane goes for The Samoan Drop, but Mims lands back on his feet. Dane blocks a lariat from Mims. Dane rakes the eyes of Mims. Dane hits The Samoan Drop. Dane connects with Pop The Trunk to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jax Dane via Pinfall

– Hawx Aerie had a backstage confrontation with JTG & The Dirty Dango.

– Next week on NWA Powerrr, Mike Knox will be in-action. Plus, The Hex will put their NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Mickie James & Kiera Hogan.

Fifth Match: The British Invasion vs. Hawx Aerie

Douglas Williams and PJ Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Williams applies a wrist lock. Williams transitions into a full nelson lock. Williams grabs a hammerlock. PJ with a fireman’s carry takeover. PJ grapples around Williams. Williams grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies a side headlock. Williams with a side headlock takeover. PJ answers with the headscissors neck lock. Williams drops his elbow on the left knee of PJ. Williams applies The Surfboard Stretch. PJ grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Aldis and Luke are tagged in. Strong lockup. Aldis applies a side headlock. Luke whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with two shoulder tackles. Aldis whips Luke across the ring.

Luke kicks Aldis in the chest. Aldis with a running clothesline. Aldis goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Luke lands back on his feet. Luke tags in PJ. Luke kicks Aldis in the gut. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. PJ back Aldis into the ropes. PJ with two haymakers. Aldis reverses out of the irish whip from PJ. PJ ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex. Aldis tags in Williams. Williams kicks PJ in the gut. Williams bodyslams PJ. Williams with a knee drop for a two count. PJ with heavy bodyshots. Williams drives his knee into the midsection of PJ. Williams whips PJ across the ring. PJ with a Vertical Suplex. Aldis and Luke are tagged in.

Luke ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Luke clotheslines Aldis. Luke drops Aldis with a shoulder tackle. Luke with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Luke applies a wrist lock. Aldis denies The Flatliner. Aldis tags in Williams. Double Arm-Ringer. Double NeckBreaker for a two count. Williams goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Luke holds onto the turnbuckles. Luke decks Williams with a back elbow smash. Luke hits The Flatliner for a two count. Aldis knocks PJ off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. British Invasion with two corner clotheslines. Assisted PowerBomb. Williams with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. PJ dumps Aldis out of the ring. PJ with a flying axe handle strike off the apron. Luke goes for a Bodyslam, but Williams lands back on his feet. Williams connects with The Chaos Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: The British Invasion via Pinfall

