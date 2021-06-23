NWA Powerrr Results 6/22/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, and Tim Storm)

Strictly Business Interview

Kyle Davis: Tonight, with all the opportunity on board, you always say nobody position is definitive in Strictly Business, that it can end at any time, but tonight it looks like you’re trying to make sure that everybody is kind of secured in Strictly Business.

Nick Aldis: I think it’s safe to say that you must have some kind of compromising information on Billy Corgan or Irish Pat Kenny on account of the fact that you’re still out here working as an announcer and not valet parking my jag at the Sonesta Select. But, hey, never mind all that, Kyle. I’m not going to be compromised by you or by Nancy Grace (Joe Galli) over there with his little blue suit, his little cheap suit, and that stupid look on his face. I’m not gonna be thrown off by any of that. None of us are. We’re winners. We have to deal with trolls all the time. So I think it’s pretty obvious why we’re out here tonight.

Kyle Davis: Obviously, the main event tonight, big plans going on. Opportunity abound. Thom and Chris are going to be in the match, Parrow, I mean, Thom, your thoughts.

Thomas Latimer: Kyle, I got zero thoughts on it. Passing it to you, Chris.

Chris Adonis: Hey, if I’ve said it before I’ll say it again, the fact of the matter is, Chris Adonis is the rightful National Heavyweight Champion. And tonight, I’ve got my brother right here, Thomas Latimer, and we got a two on one advantage. I like Strictly Business chances of coming out on top tonight.

Kyle Davis: So, on that note, you said the two on one, you’re both in the same match.

Chris Adonis: Technically it’s a triple threat match.

Kyle Davis: And, Nick, don’t you think that might not be the best idea, I mean, if Strictly Business really was trying to do the best they can having both men in one match, I mean, competitors are competitors, this might not be the best choice.

Nick Aldis: Well, excuse me, I’m sorry.

Kamille: It’s stupid. You know, it’d be one thing if Chris and Thom were facing each other for a final or something like that, but purposely putting them together in the first round, that’s not right. And it’s bad business as usual.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with The War Kings. Crimson said that he picked a no disqualification match tonight because Slice Boogie continues to inject himself into their business. He’s going to clean up this mess. Jax Dane is here to support his partner, you never leave your wingmen, ever.

First Match: The Mystery Man vs. Matthew Mims

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Man applies a hammerlock. Man grabs a side headlock. Man with a side headlock takeover. Mims roll Man over for a one count. Man maintains head control. Mims backs Man into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Man applies another side headlock. Mims reverses the hold. Man with a Belly to Back Suplex. Man poses for the crowd. Man with a forearm smash. Man with a knife edge chop. Mims shoves Man. Man kicks Mims in the gut. Man with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Man drives his elbow into Mim’s chest. Man applies a rear chin lock. Man with clubbing elbow smashes. Mims with elbows into the midsection of Man.

Man pulls Mims down to the mat. Man transitions into a ground and pound attack. Man hooks the outside leg for a two count. Man with clubbing crossfaces. The referee admonishes Man. Man hammers down on the back of Mims neck. Man with a forearm smash. Man with a blistering chop. Man whips Mims into the turnbuckles. Man decks Mims with a back elbow smash. Man continues to whip Mims into the turnbuckles. Man with two back elbow smashes. Short-Arm Reversal by Mims. Mims HeadButts Man. Mims levels Man with Two Body Avalanches. Mims with a Running Lariat. Mims connects with The Big Strong Splash. Man kicks Mims in the face. Man hits The SlingBlade. Man plants Mims with The Cartwheel Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Mystery Man via Pinfall

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Kyle Davis had a interview with Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa. Both ladies made their case to why they should be the number one contender for the NWA World Women’s Championship. Rosa says that Deeb is always trying to take her spotlight. Rosa wants to remind everyone that she’s the one who brought the NWA Women’s Title to AEW. She respects Deeb, however she’s not loyal to the NWA.

Davis proposes a potential match with Deeb and Rosa. Deeb says that Kylie Rae has a bright future ahead of her. Rae expresses her gratitude for being in the NWA. Rae calls Deeb and Rosa two of the best wrestlers in the world today. Melina joins the conversation and thought Rosa was trying to put her over despite already being a legend. Rosa says that sky’s the limit for Sky Blue. Melina says that Blue is not there yet. Melina calls Deeb an outsider. That leads us to a pier six brawl to close the segment.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Taryn Terrell & Jennacide. Terrell says that Deeb and Rosa shouldn’t sleep on Jennacide who also has a bright future ahead of her.

Second Match: Tyrus w/Austin Idol vs. Jordan Clearwater & BLK Jeez In A Two On One Handicap Match

Jeez tells Clearwater to lay down. Clearwater is flabbergasted. Jeez tells Clearwater to trust him. Clearwater starts walking towards the ropes. Clearwater obliges. Tyrus goes into the double cover and pickups the victory.

Winner: Tyrus via Pinfall

Third Match: Crimson w/Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie w/Marshe Rockett In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

Crimson with a double leg takedown. Crimson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Boogie decks Crimson with a back elbow smash. Crimson with a double sledge. Crimson scores the elbow knockdown. Crimson with The SpineBuster. Rockett pulls Boogie out of the ring. Crimson blocks a punch from Boogie. Crimson sends Boogie into Rockett. Crimson kicks Boogie in the gut. Crimson slams Boogie’s head on the ring apron. Crimson rolls Boogie back into the ring. Boogie delivers the low blow. Boogie drops Crimson with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Boogie stomps on Crimson’s back. Boogie hammers down on the back of Crimson’s neck. Boogie is raining down haymakers. Boogie with a basement dropkick for a one count. Boogie argues with the referee. Boogie with clubbing blows to Crimson’s back. Boogie backs Crimson into the turnbuckles. Crimson denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Crimson with The Exploder Suplex.

Crimson with a corner clothesline. Crimson follows that with The Vertical Suplex. Crimson with a chop/haymaker combination. Crimson with The Big Biel Throw. Boogie kicks Crimson in the face. Boogie hits The Tornado Reverse DDT for a two count. Boogie is displaying his frustration. Boogie wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Boogie stomps on Crimson’s back. Boogie with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Crimson. Crimson with another Exploder Suplex. Boogie rolls Crimson over for a two count. Crimson clotheslines Boogie over the top rope. Crimson sends Boogie face first into the steel ring post. Crimson slams Boogie’s head on the podium. Crimson repeatedly whips Boogie with the leather strap. Boogie calls a time out. Boogie wants Crimson to shake his hand. Crimson blocks a boot from Boogie. Crimson connects with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Dane says that Crimson doesn’t need to hit Boogie with the chair. Crimson plants Boogie with The Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Crimson via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Adonis vs. Thomas Latimer vs. Parrow w/Odinson In A 3-Way NWA National Championship Qualifying Match

Trevor Murdoch and Aron Stevens joins the commentary team for this match. Parrow starts things with a flurry of haymakers and shoulder blocks. Parrow drives Adonis back first into the turnbuckles. Parrow headbutts the midsection of Latimer. Parrow punches Latimer in the back. Parrow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Parrow with another round of haymakers. Strictly Business gangs up on Parrow. Adonis wraps his t-shirt around Parrow’s neck. Latimer fish hooks Parrow. Adonis kicks Parrow in the face. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis with the bionic elbow. Latimer follows that with heavy bodyshots. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Parrow regroups on the outside.

Adonis applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Adonis with a snap mare takeover. Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Adonis with clubbing blows to Parrow’s back. Latimer kicks Parrow off the ring apron. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer applies a side headlock. Latimer with a side headlock takeover. Adonis rolls Latimer over for a two count. Latimer applies a wrist lock. Strictly Business continues to keep Parrow out of the ring. Latimer sends Parrow face first into the steel ring post. Latimer applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Latimer with a wrist lock takedown. Strictly Business with two flying double axe handle strikes. Parrow is swinging at the air. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer rams his forearm across Parrow’s face. Adonis clotheslines Parrow.

Adonis flexes his muscles. Latimer hooks the outside leg for a two count. Adonis starts arguing with Latimer. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis applies a side headlock. Latimer whips Adonis across the ring. Latimer drops down on the canvas. Latimer leapfrogs over Adonis. Adonis pushes Latimer into the ropes. Adonis drops down on the canvas. Adonis leapfrogs over Latimer. Latimer holds onto the ropes. Parrow with a double clothesline. Parrow with two corner clotheslines. Parrow bodyslams Latimer. Parrow hits The Parrow Driver for a two count. Latimer with Three HeadButts. Parrow responds with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Adonis has Parrow perched on the top turnbuckle. Strictly Business tees off on Parrow. Double SuperPlex. Adonis tells Latimer to go on the top turnbuckle. Adonis hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Pinfall

