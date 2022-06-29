NWA Powerrr Results 6/28/22

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Matt Cardona Promo

Kyle Davis: Matt, thank you for joining me right now. Now, it’s been a few weeks since Alwayz Ready, as I stated before you came out here, you are the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, However, you had to relinquish due to the bicep tear. I’ve got to ask you, we need an update here, it’s been awhile, how’s the recovery coming?

Matt Cardona: Let’s flip the script, how about that, okay? Welcome everybody to NWA Powerrr. My guest at this time, Kyle Davis. Kyle, I have a couple questions for you. At the Alwayz Ready PPV, who made Matt Cardona submit?

Kyle Davis: No one.

Matt Cardona: Right. And at the Alwayz Ready PPV, who pinned Matt Cardona?

Kyle Davis: No one.

Matt Cardona: Exactly. I am the real worlds champion.

Kyle Davis: Now, you bring up a very valid point, I mean, you were not pinned, you didn’t submit, if it wasn’t for this injury, who’s to say what would’ve happened? But I do have to ask you, with Trevor Murdoch becoming the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, the man that you dethrone, is there any concern that possibly this in a way making your championship reign forgettable?

Matt Cardona: Trevor, I know you are watching, please keep my title warm, okay? Enjoy the summer with my championship. Show it off to the family. Bring it to the BBQ’s. Enjoy some cheeseburgers because when I come back in a few months, I am coming for my title, the title I never lost.

Kyle Davis: That’s very valid. And while you’ve been gone, we’ve seen Mike Knox going on a tear, VSK coming up the ranks. Tonight, Chelsea Green, your wife will be in action. The Cardonas have been representing, even with you out with an injury.

Matt Cardona: Yeah, I may be out with an injury, but The Cardonas are stronger than ever. Chelsea Green, my hot wife, not just beautiful, but dangerous inside these ropes. VSK and Mike Knox, did you see what they did to Bully Ray? Get The Tables! VSK is the future of this business, he just needs that one opportunity. And Mike Knox, I’ve known Mike Knox for 16 years. You talk about a big man, you talk about a top guy, you talk about someone who should be in the world title picture when I’m injured, then you’re talking about Mike Knox. This interview isn’t over yet, because I have a message for you, Billy Corgan. You better be a man of your word. I’m trusting you, Billy. When I come back, I better get what is mine and that is an opportunity at my fucking title.

First Match: Chelsea Green & Max The Impaler vs. Jennacide & Missa Kate

Chelsea Green and Jennacide will start things off. Jennacide tags out to Kate. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Green pulls Kate down to the mat. Kate side steps Green into the turnbuckles. Kate with two arm-drags. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Kate. Kate dives over Green. Kate drops Green with The Big Boot for a one count. Kate tags in Jennacide. Assisted Cazadora Splash for a one count. Jennacide with a Delayed Bodyslam for a two count. Jennacide unloads two knife edge chops. Jennacide tags in Kate. Kate goes for a Bodyslam, but Green lands back on her feet. Green rakes the eyes of Kate. Impaler HeadButts Kate behind the referee’s back. Green goes into the cover for a two count. Green applies a front face lock. Kate rolls Green over for a one count. Green clotheslines Kate for a two count. Green tags in Impaler.

Green whips Kate into the turnbuckles. Impaler throws Green into Kate. Impaler pulls back the arms of Kate. Impaler stomps on Kate’s back. Impaler blocks a boot from Kate. Kate with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green tags herself in. Green stops Kate in her tracks. Green applies a front face lock. Kate with a straight right hand. Kate tags in Jennacide. Forearm Exchange. Jennacide with rapid fire bodyshots. Jennacide sends Green to the corner. Jennacide with a running elbow smash. Jennacide with a corner clothesline. Jennacide nails Green with The Pump Kick. Jennacide hits The Spinning TKO for a two count. Impaler drags Green to their corner. Green tags in Impaler. Lariat Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Jennacide with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Impaler reverses out of the irish whip from Jennacide. Jennacide kicks Impaler in the face. Jennacide tags in Kate. Impaler with a Leaping Body Block to Jennacide. Kate kicks Impaler in the face. Impaler throws Kate off the top turnbuckle. Impaler connects with Welcome To The Wasteland to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green & Max The Impaler via Pinfall

– Rodney Mack tells May Valentine that he’s found someone who’s been helping him maintain focus and that person will be coming to the NWA soon.

Second Match: Sal Rinauro vs. PJ Hawx vs. Gustavo Aguilar In A Triple Threat Match

Rinauro is playing games with Hawx and Aguilar. Lateral Press Exchange. Hawx blocks a boot from Rinauro. Rinauro side steps the charging Aguilar. Standing Switch Exchange. Double Back Body Drop. Hawx with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Aguilar kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Hawx grapples around Aguilar. Hawx with a GutWrench Suplex. Rinauro shoves Hawx into Aguilar. Rinauro whips Aguilar across the ring. Aguilar avoids The Polish Hammer. Aguilar slides under Rinauro. Aguilar kicks Rinauro in the face. Aguilar denies The Schoolboy Rollup. Aguilar side steps Hawx into the turnbuckles.

Hawx denies The Monkey Flip. Aguilar kicks the left shoulder of Hawx. Aguilar with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Aguilar with a running forearm smash. Rinauro starts biting Aguilar’s forehead. Rinauro with a diving corner clothesline. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Aguilar’s chest. Rinauro blasts Aguilar with The PK. Rinauro starts giving himself a standing ovation. Rollup Party. Hawx with a Jumping Leg Lariat to Rinauro. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Hawx. Aguilar with a forearm smash. Aguilar hits The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Aguilar with forearm shivers. Rinauro drops Aguilar with a SitOut FaceBuster. Rinauro connects with The Lost Love. Rinauro starts biting the bottom rope. Hawx with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hawx makes Rinauro tap out to The Hawx Clutch.

Winner: PJ Hawx via Submission

Third Match: Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens vs. Anthony Andrews

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Andrews kicks Mack in the gut. Andrews with a chop/forearm combination. Andrews sends Mack to the corner. Mack decks Andrews with a back elbow smash. Mack with a forearm smash. Mack with a flying shoulder tackle. Mack follows that with a chop/forearm combination of his own. Mack whips Andrews across the ring. Mack hits The SpineBuster. Mack repeatedly stomps on Andrews chest. Mack with Two Knee Drops. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mack delivers a gut punch. Mack with the corner mount.

Andrews dumps Mack face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Andrews with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Andrews tees off on Mack. Andrews uses the middle rope as a weapon. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Andrews kicks the left knee of Mack. Andrews with Two HeadButts. Mack and Andrews are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Andrews drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Mack clotheslines Andrews. Mack Powerslams Andrews for a two count. Andrews goes for a Bodyslam, but Mack lands back on his feet. Mack sends Andrews face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Mack makes Andrews tap out to The Grounding Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Rodney Mack via Submission

Fourth Match: The Commonwealth Connection (c) vs. La Rebellion In A Lucha Rules Match For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

La Rebellion starts things off with Stereo Suicide Dives. Wolf punches Williams. Wolf rolls Williams back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Wolf kicks Smith in the gut. Wolf slaps Smith in the chest. Bestia drives his knee into the midsection of Smith. Double Irish Whip. La Rebellion with two corner clotheslines. Bestia with a forearm smash. Wolf follows that with The Missile Dropkick. La Rebellion repeatedly stomps on Smith’s chest. Bestia applies a front face lock. Williams rolls Bestia over for a two count. Williams headbutts the midsection of Bestia. Williams with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Williams applies a hammerlock. Bestia puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Williams tags in Smith.

Smith kicks Bestia in the gut. Smith HeadButts Bestia. Smith stomps on the midsection of Bestia. Smith with a falling headbutt. Smith bodyslams Bestia. Smith flexes his muscles. Smith applies a front face lock. Smith tags in Williams. Williams kicks Bestia in the ribs. Williams with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Williams applies The CrossFace. Wolf kicks Williams in the back. Williams slams Bestia’s head on the right boot of Smith. Williams and Bestia are trading back and forth shots. Williams applies the cravate. Williams tags in Smith. Smith kicks Bestia in the gut. Smith with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Bestia shoves Williams into Smith. Bestia with a Spinning Back Kick. Assisted Headscissors Takeover to Smith. Double Irish Whip to Williams. La Rebellion delivers their combination offense. Williams denies The Total Rebellion. Bestia denies The Chaos Theory. Double SuperKick to Williams. Wolf lands The Suicide Dive. Smith connects with The Running Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, The Commonwealth Connection via Pinfall

