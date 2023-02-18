NWA USA Results 2/18/23

PBS Studios

Tampa Bay, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jennacide In A NWA Worlds Women’s Television Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jennacide backs Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Valkyrie backs Jennacide into the ropes. Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie slaps Jennacide in the chest. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Jennacide reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie lunges over Jennacide. Valkyrie with an arm-drag takeover. Valkyrie with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Jennacide ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Jennacide with an overhand chop. Jennacide with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Valkyrie side steps Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie kicks Jennacide in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Valkyrie poses for the crowd. Valkyrie hooks both legs for a two count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Jennacide slides out of the ring. Jennacide avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jennacide nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick.

Jennacide repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Jennacide drives her knee into Valkyrie’s back. Jennacide pulls the back of Valkyrie’s arms. Jennacide with a Bow and Arrow Stomp for a two count. Jennacide with clubbing crossfaces. Jennacide drops her weight on Valkyrie’s back. Jennacide continues to put the boots to Valkyrie. Jennacide applies a top wrist lock. Jennacide drives her knee into the midsection of Valkyrie. Jennacide with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Jennacide slaps Valkyrie in the chest. Jennacide with a knee lift. Jennacide with another Pump Kick. Jennacide is mauling Valkyrie in the corner. Valkyrie sends Jennacide face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie rolls Jennacide over for a one count.

Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Jennacide. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie with a forearm smash. Valkyrie clotheslines Jennacide for a two count. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Valkyrie kicks Jennacide in the chest. Valkyrie with a back heel trip. Jennacide avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Valkyrie with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Jennacide denies The Road To Valhalla. Jennacide with a knee lift. Jennacide uppercuts Valkyrie. Jenncaide with a Spinning Back Kick. Jennacide with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Jennacide goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Valkyrie rolls her over for a two count. Valkyrie with a Running Knee Strike. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

– Chris Silvio introduces us to a brand-new tag team called The Savages featuring Jax Dane and Blake Troop.

– Joe Alonzo tells May Valentine that everyone in the NWA has one thing in common, they have a manager. Jamie Stanley will now be Alonzo’s new business partner.

– Kenzie Paige is shifting her focus to singles competition.

Second Match: Mercurio w/Natalia Markova vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes

Markova doesn’t have a proper manager’s license, so she has to leave the ringside area. Dumas immediately attacks Mercurio after the bell rings. Dumas is throwing haymakers at Mercurio. Dumas with two knee lifts. Mercurio rocks Dumas with a forearm smash. Dumas dodges The Big Boot. Dumas with three waist lock takedowns. Dumas sends Mercurio to the corner. Mercurio kicks Dumas in the face. Mercurio with a clubbing blow to the back of Dumas neck. Mercurio with a knee drop. Mercurio kicks the left knee of Dumas. Mercurio works on the left leg of Dumas.

Mercurio with a knee lift. Mercurio with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Mercurio unloads two knife edge chops. Mercurio whips Dumas across the ring. Dumas ducks a clothesline from Mercurio. Dumas decks Mercurio with a JawBreaker. Dumas drives his knee into the midsection of Mercurio. Dumas with a NeckBreaker. Mercurio once again kicks the left knee of Dumas. Mercurio rolls under a clothesline from Dumas. Mercurio SuperKicks Dumas. Christi runs interference. Christi slaps Mercurio in the face. Dumas connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Magic Jake Dumas via Pinfall

Third Match: The Country Gentlemen (c) vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman For The NWA United States Tag Team Championship

AJ Cazana and Brady Pierce will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Cazana bodyslams Pierce. Andrews and Freeman are tagged in. Chop Exchange. Andrews bodyslams Freeman. Andrews tags in Cazana. Andrews with another bodyslam. Cazana with an elbow drop for a two count. Freeman rakes the eyes of Cazana. Freeman tags in Pierce. Double Irish Whip. Cazana with a double clothesline. Cazana tags in Andrews. Stereo Bodyslams. The Fixers steal the old NWA US Tag Title Belts. Andrews dumps Freeman out of the ring. Pierce with a Bulldog across the top strand for a one count. Pierce uses the middle rope as a weapon. Pierce tags in Freeman. Freeman with a gut punch. Freeman chops Andrews. Freeman applies a front face lock. Freeman grabs a side wrist lock. Freeman with a corner clothesline. Freeman tags in Pierce. Pierce repeatedly stomps on Andrews chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Pierce applies a rear chin lock. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Andrews HeadButts Pierce. Andrews uppercuts Pierce.

Pierce Powerslams Andrews for a two count. Pierce tags in Freeman. Freeman is putting the boots to Andrews. Freeman is choking Andrews with his boot. Freeman tags in Pierce. The Spectaculars are cutting the ring in half. Freeman with a corner clothesline. Pierce with a Side Walk Slam. Freeman applies a front face lock. Pierce tags himself in. Pierce is trying to wear down Andrews with a front face lock. Andrews with a Back Body Drop. Andrews punches Freeman. Andrews clotheslines Pierce. Cazana and Freeman are tagged in. Cazana unloads a flurry of chops. Cazana with Two Back Body Drops. Cazana with a Biel Throw. Freeman side steps Cazana into the turnbuckles. Freeman with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Cazana is fighting from underneath. Double Irish Whip. Cazana holds onto the ropes. Cazana kicks Freeman in the chest. Cazana with a straight right hand. Cazana clotheslines Pierce over the top rope. The Country Gentlemen connects with The Modified Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA United States Tag Team Champions, The Country Gentlemen via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 348 of The Hoots Podcast