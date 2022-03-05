NWA USA Results 3/5/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

May Valentine Interview

Kyle Davis: Tonight my broadcast colleague May Valentine will make her in-ring NWA debut. The nerves, you’ve got to be feeling them?

May Valentine: Oh my god, Kyle. First of all, I did not ask for this match, okay. I begged Tim Storm not to put me in this situation. I cried. And I told him, I’m not ready for the ring. I’m a broadcaster. But this new girl came into the NWA, disrespecting me, disrespecting the NWA and the staff of the NWA. And somebody has to put her in her place. So, Tim Storm said to me, if you’re going to get physical, you gotta do it in the ring.

Kyle Davis: And I mean, you do have some training. This isn’t just going in with no idea, right?

May Valentine: I have a little bit of training, Kyle. But I’m not getting paid to wrestle. I’m not here to wrestle.

Kyle Davis: I’m just putting this out there, it might be the coward’s way out. It doesn’t matter, you could just lie down, you could take the pin, you could just then leave, nothing bad happens.

May Valentine: Listen, everything I do, I do with my whole heart, okay. And if Tim Storm wants to throw me out there with this girl, whatever her name is, then be it. You know why? Because I’ve been sitting on the sidelines for a long time, watching some of the best wrestlers in the world work. I’ve been on the front row watching everything as a spectator. Learning, soaking in and getting inspired. And I know that no spectator who’s never wrestled before would want to be in my position right now, okay. No one would be. But I’m gonna take the challenge.

First Match: Natalia Markova vs. May Valentine

Valentine ducks under two clotheslines from Markova. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Markova acks Valentine into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Markova shoves Valentine into the canvas. Markova talks smack to Valentine. Kamille Spears Markova which forces the disqualification. After the match, Tim Storm makes an impromptu match with Kamille and Markova.

Winner: Natalia Markova via Disqualification

Second Match: Kamille w/May Valentine vs. Natalia Markova

Markova ducks a clothesline from Kamille. Markova with a series of overhand chops. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Kamille. Markova applies a wrist lock. Markova sends Kamille to the corner. Kamille side steps Markova into the turnbuckles. Markova kicks Kamille in the face. Kamille denies The Stunner. Kamille clotheslines Markova. Kamille kicks Markova in the face. Kamille toys around with Markova. Kamille uppercuts Markova. Kamille is throwing haymakers at Markova.

Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex. Markova with heavy bodyshots. Kamille sends Markova face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kamille with a throat thrust. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Markova’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Kamille kicks the back of Markova’s neck for a two count. Kamille with clubbing blows to Markova’s back. Kamille hits The Rolling Senton. Markova avoids The Spear. Markova prepares for The Beautiful Destruction. Kenzie Paige drops Markova with a Lou Thez Press which causes the disqualification. After the match, Paige transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Winner: Natalia Markova via Disqualification

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Colby Corino and The Fixers. Corino says that nobody is going to stop him from becoming the next NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion not even Austin Aries.

Third Match: Austin Aries vs. Ricky Morton w/Kerry Morton

Aries tells Kerry to take some notes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morton with an arm-drag takeover. Strong lockup. Aries applies a front face lock. Aries with a double leg takedown. Aries goes into the lateral press for a one count. Aries talks smack to Morton. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Aries pulls Morton down to the mat. Aries tugs on Morton’s hair. Aries with The Bell Clap. Morton with a gut punch. Morton with a running knee lift. Aries regroups on the outside. Aries pie faces Kerry. Morton pulls Aries back into the ring the hard way.

Aries apologizes to Morton. Aries kicks Morton in the gut. Aries whips Morton across the ring. Morton ducks a clothesline from Aries. Morton drills Aries with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Kerry rolls Aries back into the ring. Aries with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Aries drops Morton with The Rolling Elbow. Aries with a Corner Dropkick. Aries goes for The BrainBuster, but Morton counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Morton ducks a clothesline from Aries. Morton with the backslide cover for a two count. Aries applies The Last Chancery. Kerry continues to run interference. Morton goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Aries rolls him over with a handful of trunks to pickup the victory.

Winner: Austin Aries via Pinfall

