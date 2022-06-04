NWA USA Results 6/4/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Madusa)

First Match: Gustavo Aguilar vs. Anthony Andrews

Aguilar side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Aguilar is playing mind games with Andrews. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Andrews. Aguilar slaps Andrews in the chest. Aguilar with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Aguilar with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Aguilar dropkicks Andrews for a one count. Andrews whips Aguilar across the ring. Andrews with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Andrews slams Aguilar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Andrews is mauling Aguilar in the corner. Andrews applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Andrews repeatedly drives his knee into Aguilar’s back.

Andrews applies a rear chin lock. Aguilar decks Andrews with a JawBreaker. Andrews drops Aguilar with The Big Boot. Andrews shakes his hips. Andrews with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Andrews applies the chin bar. Aguilar with heavy bodyshots. Aguilar is lighting up Andrews chest. Andrews clotheslines Aguilar for a two count. Aguilar with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Andrews. Aguilar denies The STO. Aguilar with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Andrews denies The Standing Shiranui. Aguilar fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Aguilar kicks Andrews in the face. Andrews catches Aguilar in mid-air. Andrews connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Anthony Andrews via Pinfall

– Next week on NWA Powerrr, Brian Myers will battle Nick Aldis. Myers tells Kyle Davis that Aldis will never hold the 10 Pounds Of Gold again.

Second Match: The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals vs. Ruff N Ready

Jeremiah Plunkett and De’Von Graves will start things off. Plunkett tags out to Taylor. Graves laughs at Taylor. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Graves backs Taylor into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Graves sends Taylor into the canvas. Taylor kicks Graves in the gut. Taylor applies a side headlock. Graves whips Taylor across the ring. Graves drops Taylor with a shoulder tackle. Taylor drops down on the canvas. Taylor dropkicks Graves. Taylor nearly clocks Plunkett with a running haymaker. Graves shoves Taylor into Plunkett. Graves with a Big Biel Throw. Diante grabs Taylor from behind. Graves nearly punches Taylor. Taylor struts around the ring. Double Shoulder Tackle. Plunkett and Diante are tagged in.

Plunkett ducks a clothesline from Diante. Plunkett slaps Diante in the face. Diante with two arm-drags. Diante applies an arm-bar. Plunkett with a forearm smash. Plunkett punches Diante in the back. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Diante with another deep arm-drag. Diante with forearm shivers. Diante transitions into a corner mount. Diante knocks Plunkett off the ring apron. Taylor kicks out the legs of Diante. Taylor drops Diante with The Draping BackStabber. Taylor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taylor slams Diante’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Plunkett with two haymakers. Plunkett punches Diante in the back. Plunkett applies a front face lock. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Plunkett with a Snap Vertical Suplex.

Taylor with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Taylor is picking Diante apart. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Plunkett rakes the back of Diante. Plunkett hammers down on the back of Diante’s neck. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Diante decks Plunkett with a back elbow smash. Diante kicks Taylor in the face. Diante tags in Graves. Graves with two spinning back elbow strikes. Graves unloads a flurry of left jabs. Plunkett kicks Graves in the gut. Graves with The Discus Lariat. Graves with a Running Splash. Graves tags in Diante. Taylor with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Taylor puts Graves on his shoulders. Diante delivers The Pounce. Deals starts yelling at Madusa. Madusa slaps Deals in the face. Ruff N Ready goes after Deals. Taylor with a Jumping Knee Lift that sends Graves tumbling to the floor. Plunkett attacks Diante from behind. Ill Begotten connects with their Step Up Enzuigiri/Flatliner Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Ill Begotten via Pinfall

Third Match: Magic Jake Dumas vs. Gaagz The Gimp w/Father James Mitchell In A No Disqualification Match

Gimp is playing mind games with Dumas. Gimp gives Dumas a playing card. Gimp nails Dumas with a throat thrust. Gimp with clubbing bodyshots in the corner. Gimp with clubbing shoulder blocks. Gimp follows that with a double handed chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Dumas grabs Gimp’s tongue. Dumas delivers the paper cut. Dumas slams Gimp’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Dumas dumps Gimp out of the ring. Dumas poses for the crowd. Dumas punches Gimp in the back. Dumas with a knife edge chop. Dumas pulls a chair from under the ring. Dumas grabs two metal cookie sheets. Gimp kicks Dumas in the gut. Gimp with a back chop. Gimp is choking Dumas. Dumas with a reverse hammer throw against the edge of the ring frame. Dumas cracks Gimp with the cookie sheet. Gimp avoids the massive chair shot. Gimp with clubbing blows to Dumas back.

Gimp rakes the eyes of Dumas. Gimp with a gut punch. The action spills towards the ramp way. Dumas kicks Gimp in the gut. Dumas goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gimp blocks it. Gimp with a throat punch. Gimp drives his knee into the midsection of Dumas. Gimp with a chop/forearm combination. Gimp applies the greco roman throat hold. Dumas dumps Gimp face first on the ring apron. Dumas talks smack to Mitchell. Gimp drives Dumas face first into the steel ring post. Gimp rolls Dumas back into the ring. Gimp attacks Dumas with the cookie sheet. Gimp fish hooks Dumas. Gimp puts Dumas head on the chair. Gimp goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Dumas ducks out of the way. Dumas with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Dumas with a knee lift. Dumas hits The Abracadabra for a two count. Gimp sends Dumas face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Dumas denies The Running Bulldog. Gimp rakes the eyes of Dumas. Mitchell clocks Dumas with a cookie sheet from the outside. Gimp connects with The Tornado Bulldog to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gaagz The Gimp via Pinfall

