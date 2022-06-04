Last night’s AEW Rampage from Ontario California featured world champion CM Punk revealing that he had sustained a broken foot, and would be out of action for some time. The champ stated that he would need surgery, but would not be relinquishing the title at this time. In his absence, an interim world champion will be crowned. Click here for full details on that.

In an update from PW Insider, it is revealed that AEW was aware of Punk’s injury going into this week’s Dynamite, where he teamed with FTR to take on the Gunn Club and Max Caster. However, it is noted that neither Punk nor AEW were aware of his need for surgery until yesterday afternoon shortly before the Rampage broadcast. There is currently no timetable on how long he is expected to be gone.

The report also mentions that at no point was Punk relinquishing the title in the cards, as AEW had previously used the interim title angle for the TNT championship.