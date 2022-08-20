NWA USA Results 8/20/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Mercurio vs. Matt Vine

Mercurio talks smack to Vine after the bell rings. Mercurio pie faces Vine. Mercurio slaps Vine in the face. Mercurio continues to run his mouth. Vine starts bending Mercurio’s fingers. Vine with a straight right hand. Vine with a corner clothesline. Vine is throwing haymakers at Mercurio. Vine with two uppercuts. Vine repeatedly stomps on Mercurio’s chest. Vine with a Big Biel Throw. Vine tells Mercurio to bring it. Vine with a running elbow smash. Vine is mauling Mercurio in the corner. Mercurio slams Vine’s head on the top rope. Mercurio clotheslines the back of Vine’s neck. Mercurio transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Mercurio bodyslams Vine. Mercurio with a knee drop for a two count. Vine tugs on Mercurio’s hair. Mercurio unloads two knife edge chops. Mercurio sends Vine to the corner. Mercurio with a Rising Knee Strike. Mercurio with forearm shivers. Mercurio follows that with The Final Cut for a two count. Vine is displaying his fighting spirit. Vine clotheslines Mercurio. Vine scores the elbow knockdown. Vine unloads a flurry of left jabs. Vine with a Pumphandle Powerslam for a two count. Mercurio avoids The SuperKick. Mercurio sends Vine face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Mercurio connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mercurio via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis interviewed Pretty Empowered at the podium. There’s a bit of confusion over Kenzie Paige agreeing to have a match with Ella Envy in the spirit of competition.

– Aron Stevens tells May Valentine that he’s giving back to Rodney Mack and KC Roxx.

– There will be a big preview celebration for NWA 74 on next weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

– Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce are planning to bring the fight to The Ill Be Gotten.

Second Match: The Hex vs. Missa Kate & Kaci Lennox

Allysin Kay and Missa Kate will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kay backs Kate into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Stalemate in the corner. Kate with a waist lock go-behind. Kay applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kay with two shoulder blocks. Kay with an arm-ringer. Kay grabs a side wrist lock. Kay tags in Belle. Belle works on the left shoulder of Kate. Belle sends Kate to the corner. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Kay follows that with a Running Boot. Kay ducks a clothesline from Kate. Kay drops Kate with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kay applies a front face lock. Belle tags herself in. Belle punches Kate in the ribs. Belle with forearm shivers. Belle sends Kate face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a Running BlockBuster. Kay with a Senton Splash. Belle with The PK for a two count. Belle continues to dish out forearms in the corner. Chop Exchange. Belle repeatedly stomps on Kate’s chest. Belle tags in Kay.

Kay hammers down on Kate’s back. Kay applies a front face lock. The referee is trying to get Lennox out of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Now the referee is distracted by Belle. Kay goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Kate uses Lennox for leverage. Kate drops Kay with a Roundhouse Kick. Kate with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Kate stomps on Kay’s chest. Kate with a hammer elbow. Kate applies a rear chin lock. Kate punches Kay in the back. Kate stomps on Kay’s back. Kate rolls Kay over for a two count. Kate kicks Kay in the gut. Kate slams Kay’s face on the canvas. Kate tags in Lennox. Lennox with a Seated Seton for a two count. Lennox stands on the back of Kay’s neck. Lennox is choking Kay with her boot. Lennox slams Kay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lennox repeatedly stomps on Kay’s chest. Lennox toys around with Kay. Kay fights from underneath. Lennox rocks Kay with a forearm smash. Lennox sends Kay face first into the canvas for a two count.

Lennox taunts Belle. Lennox with a Seated Senton. Lennox slams Kay’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Lennox tags in Kate. Following a snap mare takeover, Kate applies a rear chin lock. Kate transitions into a side headlock. Kate with clubbing blows to Kay’s back. Kate drags Kay to the corner. Lennox tags herself in. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Lennox hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lennox tags in Kate. Kate applies a front face lock. Kay attacks the midsection of Kate. Kay unloads a series of chops. Kate kicks Kay in the gut. Kay drops Kate with a Running Lariat. Belle and Lennox are tagged in. Belle ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Belle with forearm shivers. Belle with a flurry of overhand chops. Lennox shoves Belle into the ropes. Belle with two clotheslines. Belle ducks a clothesline from Lennox. Belle with a Reverse STO for a two count. Belle ducks a clothesline from Kate. Kay hits The Uranage Slam. Lennox with a jackknife hold for a two count. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Kay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kay knocks Kate off the ring apron. Belle connects with Protect Your Neck to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Hex via Pinfall

