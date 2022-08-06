NWA USA Results 8/6/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Jax Dane & Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes vs. Brett Buffshay & Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar

Jax Dane no showed this match. Dumas and Buffshay will start things off. Buffshay with a Hip Toss. Buffshay with two japanese arm-drags. Buffshay applies a wrist lock. Silas tags himself in. Silas kicks Dumas in the gut. Silas with a straight right hand. Silas slams Dumas head on the top turnbuckle pad. Silas tags in Buffshay. Dumas avoids The Assisted Crossbody Block. Dumas rocks Silas with a forearm smash. The referee is trying to get Silas out of the ring. Dumas puts his knee on the back of Buffshay’s neck. Duma kicks Buffshay in the gut. Dumas with a straight right hand. Dumas with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dumas follows that with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Dumas applies the greco roman throat hold. Dumas drops Buffshay with a knee smash. Dumas talks smack to Silas. Buffshay rolls Dumas over for a two count.

Dumas kicks Buffshay in the gut. Dumas with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Buffshay denies The Torture Rack. Buffshay sends Dumas chest first into the turnbuckles. Buffshay tags in Silas. Silas drops Dumas with The Big Boot. Silas bodyslams Dumas for a two count. Silas applies a wrist lock. Silas with a short-arm clothesline. Silas tags in Buffshay. Pollo yells at Christi. Buffshay is throwing haymakers at Dumas. Silas and Pollo crawls under the ring. Buffshay with a Jumping Knee Strike. Buffshay with a Running Crossbody Block. The referee gets distracted by Christi. Dumas nails Buffshay with a throat thrust. Dumas connects with The Elevated NeckBreaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Dumas delivers a vicious paper cut.

Winner: Jax Dane & Magic Jake Dumas via Pinfall

– Chris Silvio tells Kyle Davis that Jax Dane has fulfilled his contractual obligations. Mercurio joins the conversation and says that he’s not worried about his US-Visa License because he has a Master Card.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with The Cardona Family. Mike Knox says that Bully Ray has no idea what’s coming to him at NWA 74.

– Coming up on next weeks on NWA Powerrr, Ricky Morton will battle Wrecking Ball Legursky.

Second Match: Jamie Stanley vs. KC Roxx w/Aron Stevens

Stanley kicks Roxx in the gut. Stanley punches Roxx in the back. Stanley whips Roxx across the ring. Stanley scores the elbow knockdown. Stanley sends Roxx to the corner. Stanley with a running elbow smash. Stanley with a Hip Toss. Stanley follows that with two elbow drops. Stanley stomps on Roxx’s chest. Stanley with a leaping elbow drop. Roxx with forearm shivers. Roxx ducks under a back elbow from Stanley.

Stanley Powerslams Roxx for a two count. Stanley tugs on Roxx’s hair. Stanley goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Roxx counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Roxx ducks a clothesline from Stanley. Roxx with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Roxx blocks a boot from Stanley. Roxx with a quick rollup for a two count. Roxx with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stevens delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Roxx connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: KC Roxx via Pinfall

Third Match: Homicide (c) vs. PJ Hawx For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hawx with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Homicide scores the ankle pick. Homicide grapevines the legs of Hawx. Hawx retreats to the corner. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hawx with a double leg takedown. Hawx grapevines the legs of Homicide. Hawx applies a side headlock. Homicide whips Hawx across the ring. Homicide scores the elbow knockdown. Homicide bodyslams Hawx for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide applies a figure four headlock. Homicide with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Homicide slams Hawx’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Homicide slaps Hawx in the ribs. Hawx reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Hawx with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count.

Homicide heads to the apron. Hawx with The Draping NeckBreaker. Hawx applies a top wrist lock. Homicide with a deep arm-drag. Hawx with a double leg takedown for a one count. Hawx goes back to the top wrist lock. Homicide with an arm-drag escape. Hawx with a bridging cover for a two count. Homicide follows that with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Homicide kicks Hawx in the gut. Homicide with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Hawx denies The Boston Crab. Homicide decks Hawx with a back elbow smash. Homicide puts Hawx on the top turnbuckle. Homicide hammers down on the left knee of Hawx. Homicide with an Avalanche Ankle Pick. Homicide applies The Camel Clutch. Homicide with The Gedo Clutch for a two count.

Homicide with a fireman’s carry takeover. Hawx brings Homicide down to the mat. Hawx applies The Hawx Clutch. Homicide grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hawx puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Homicide shoves Hawx. Homicide uppercuts Hawx. Homicide hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Homicide drops Hawx with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hawx with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Hawx applies a front face lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Homicide. Homicide drives his knee into the midsection of Hawx. Hawx denies The Cop Killer. Homicide blocks The Spin Kick. Homicide applies The STF. Hawx grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hawx drops Homicide with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Homicide side steps Hawx into the top turnbuckles. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

