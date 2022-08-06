According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Edge is going to be appearing on this Monday’s edition of Raw from Cleveland, Ohio.

The R-Rated superstar made his grand return at SummerSlam one week ago to confront the Judgement Day faction (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) after the group assaulted and kicked him out in the early days of the summer. Reports are that Edge will be continuing his feud with the group.

WWE has yet to officially confirm Edge’s Raw appearance. Stay tuned.