NWA USA Surge Results 10/8/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Hosted by The Fixers

First Match: The Now vs. Erick Jackson & Jaden Newman

Hale Collins and Jaden Newman will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Newman with a full nelson switch. Newman with a flying mare takeover. Newman stops Collins in his tracks. Newman applies a wrist lock. Newman tags in Jackson. Double Irish Whip. Newman drops down on the canvas. Jackson with The SlingBlade for a two count. Collins reverses out of the irish whip from Jackson. Dalishus drives his knee into Jackson’s back. Collins clotheslines Jackson. Collins tags in Dalishus. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Dalishus whips Jackson across the ring. Dalishus drops down on the canvas. Dalishus dropkicks Jackson for a one count. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Dalishus rocks Jackson with a forearm smash. Dalishus with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Dalishus tags in Collins. Collins applies an arm-bar. Collins bodyslams Jackson. Collins with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Collins kicks Jackson in the gut. Collins sends Jackson to the corner. Collins tags in Dalishus. Dalishus kicks Jackson in the gut. Dalishus uses the top rope as a weapon.

Jackson fights from underneath. Dalishus with a straight right hand. Dalishus knocks Newman off the ring apron. Dalishus rams his boot across Jackson’s face. Dalishus whips Jackson into the turnbuckles for a two count. Dalishus applies a rear chin lock. Jackson with elbows into the midsection of Dalishus. Dalishus kicks Jackson in the gut. Dalishus drops Jackson with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Dalishus bodyslams Jackson. Dalishus goes for a flying double axe handle strike, but Jackson ducks out of the way. Jackson side steps Dalishus into the turnbuckles. Jackson tags in Newman. Newman ducks a clothesline from Dalishus. Newman with forearm shivers. Newman whips Dalishus across the ring. Newman Powerslams Dalishus for a two count. Jackson with a Flying Crossbody Block. Double Irish Whip. Collins pulls Jackson out of the ring. Dalishus hits The SpineBuster. Dalishus tags in Collins. The Now connects with The Ticket To The Now to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Now via Pinfall

– The Fixers had backstage interviews with Mercurio, Colby Corino, Magic Jake Dumas, Christi Jaynes, Thrillbilly Silas and Pollo Del Mar.

Second Match: Rhett Titus & Gustavo Aguilar vs. The Country Gentlemen

Rhett Titus and AJ Cazana will start things off. Titus with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Titus with clubbing shoulder blocks. Titus applies an arm-bar. Hammerlock Exchange. Cazana applies a side headlock. Titus transitions into a hammerlock. Titus grabs a side wrist lock. Titus tags in Aguilar. Aguilar with a flying double axe handle strike. Aguilar applies a wrist lock. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Titus tags himself in. Titus drops his weight on the left shoulder of Cazana. Titus applies an arm-bar. Cazana drives his knee into the midsection of Titus. Cazana applies an arm-bar. Cazana tags in Andrews. Titus with a drop toe hold. Titus repeatedly drops his elbow on the left knee of Andrews. Titus tags in Aguilar.

Wish Bone Attack. Aguilar tags in Titus. Titus with another elbow drop on the left knee of Andrews. Titus goes for a tag, but Aguilar is too busying dancing on the ring apron. Titus applies a front face lock. Andrews drives Titus back first into the turnbuckles. Andrews tags in Cazana. Andrews with a corner clothesline. Cazana drops Titus with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Cazana applies an arm-bar. Titus with heavy bodyshots. Cazana brings Titus to the corner. Cazana tags in Andrews. The Country Gentlemen are mauling Titus in the corner. Andrews bodyslams Titus for a two count. Andrews applies a chin bar. Andrews tags in Cazana. Cazana repeatedly stomps on Titus chest. Cazana mocks Aguilar. Cazana tags in Andrews. Andrews punches Titus in the ribs. Titus with heavy bodyshots. Titus is displaying his fighting spirit. Andrews hits The Country Breakfast for a two count.

Andrews applies another arm-bar. Andrews transitions into a Bear Hug. Andrews backs Titus into the turnbuckles. Andrews tags in Cazana. Titus kicks Andrews in the face. Titus with a Desperation Boot to Cazana. Titus dives over Andrews. Titus rolls under a clothesline from Cazana. Titus tags in Aguilar. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Aguilar dropkicks Andrews off the ring apron. Aguilar dodges The Big Boot. Aguilar kicks Cazana in the face. Cazana reverses out of the irish whip from Aguilar. Aguilar side steps Cazana into the turnbuckles. Cazana denies The Monkey Flip. Aguilar kicks Cazana in the face. Aguilar with The Missile Dropkick for a one count. Cazana answers with a gut punch. Cazana whips Aguilar across the ring. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Cazana blocks The Spinning DDT. Andrews tags himself in. Andrews connects with The Ball Game Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Country Gentlemen via Pinfall

Third Match: Joe Ocasio vs Fodder

Fodder refuses to shake Ocasio’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Fodder whips Ocasio across the ring. Ocasio runs into Fodder. Fodder drops Ocasio with a shoulder tackle. Ocasio drops down on the canvas. Fodder stomps on Ocasio’s back. Fodder whips Ocasio across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Ocasio ducks a clothesline from Fodder. Ocasio with The Atomic Drop. Ocasio with a deep arm-drag. Ocasio follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ocasio with a Roundhouse Kick. Ocasio takes a bow. Fodder sends Ocasio shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Fodder with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Fodder slams Ocasio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fodder rams Ocasio’s face across the top strand. Ocasio unloads three knife edge chops. Fodder kicks Ocasio in the gut. Fodder HeadButts Ocasio. Following a snap mare takeover, Fodder with a Running Neck Snap. Fodder with a Running Boot for a two count. Fodder applies a rear chin lock. Fodder scores the elbow knockdown. Fodder with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Fodder with a gut punch. Fodder HeadButts Ocasio. Ocasio reverses out of the irish whip from Fodder. Ocasio catches Fodder in mid-air. Ocasio with a Double Knee GutBuster. Ocasio with a Flying HeadButt. Ocasio connects with The Changing Life to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Ocasio via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Miserably Faithful vs. The Spectaculars w/Rolando Freeman

Sal Rinauro and Brady Pierce will start things off. Rinauro with a waist lock go-behind. Pierce flings Rinauro into the canvas. Side Headlock Exchange. Pierce with a side headlock takeover. Rinauro with a handstand escape. Rinauro is playing mind games with Pierce. Rinauro dodges The Running Boot. Pierce with a deep arm-drag. Pierce applies an arm-bar. Pierce tugs on Rinauro’s hair. Pierce tags in Freeman. Freeman with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. The Spectaculars attacks the left shoulder of Rinauro. Rinuaro starts biting Pierce’s fingers. Gimp and Freeman are tagged in. Freeman backs Gimp into the turnbuckles. Freeman with rapid fire bodyshots. Freeman unloads two knife edge chops. Gimp with a Running HeadButt. Gimp tags in Rinauro. The Miserably Faithful gangs up on Freeman. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest.

Rinauro with a Running Knee Strike. Rinauro stomps on the midsection of Freeman. Rinauro applies a front face lock. Rinauro HeadButts Freeman. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Double Irish Whip. Double Leg Sweep. Double Ground and Pound Attack. Gimp fish hooks Freeman. Gimp drags Freeman to the corner. Gimp rakes the back of Freeman. Gimp with clubbing shoulder blocks. Gimp puts his leg on the back of Freeman’s neck. Gimp tags in Rinauro. Rinauro with a Tiger Feint Kick. Rinauro stomps on Freeman’s ribs. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Freeman avoids The Assisted Rocket Launcher. Pierce and Rinauro are tagged in. Pierce with a series of clotheslines and sledges. Pierce drops Gimp with The Big Boot. Pierce Powerslam Rinauro for a two count. Rinauro with a Spinning Back Fist. Pierce tags in Freeman. Pierce uses Rinauro’s legs as a weapon. The Spectaculars connects with their BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Spectaculars via Pinfall

