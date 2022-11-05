NWA USA Surge Results 11/5/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Hosted by Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

First Match: Homicide vs. Chris Sainz In A Non-Title Match

Homicide is playing mind games with Sainz and the referee. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide drives his knee into the midsection of Sainz. Homicide punches Sainz in the back. Homicide slams Sainz head on the top turnbuckle pad. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide with a knee drop. Homicide fish hooks Sainz. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide with a gut punch. Homicide applies a wrist lock. Homicide with two short-arm clotheslines. Homicide rakes the eyes of Sainz. Homicide launches Sainz over the top rope. Homicide slides the chair into Sainz’s knees. The referee admonishes Homicide.

Sainz with heavy bodyshots. Sainz kicks Homicide in the gut. Sainz rolls Homicide back into the ring. Homicide drives his knee into Sainz ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide kicks Sainz in the back. Sainz with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Homicide kicks Sainz in the face. Homicide goes for a PileDriver, but Sainz counters with a Back Body Drop. Sainz drops Homicide with a Running Boot for a two count. Homicide with a throat thrust. Short-Arm Reversal by Sainz. Sainz with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Sainz. Homicide hits The Koji Cutter. Homicide makes Sainz tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Homicide via Submission

Second Match: Angelina Love vs. Ella Envy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Love backs Envy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Envy tugs on Love’s hair. Stalemate in the corner. Envy bickers with the referee. Love ducks a clothesline from Envy. Love with two arm-drags. Love applies an arm-bar. Envy grabs the top rope which forces the break. Envy regroups on the outside. Love kicks Envy in the gut. Love repeatedly slams Envy’s head on the ring apron. Love rolls Envy back into the ring. Love avoids the elbow drop from Envy. Love with two forearm smashes. Envy reverses out of the irish whip from Love. Love with a Lou Thez Press. Love transitions into a ground and pound attack. Envy reverses out of the irish whip from Love.

Love side steps Envy into the turnbuckles. Love with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Love plays to the crowd. Love with a forearm smash. Love whips Envy across the ring. Envy pulls Love down to the mat for a one count. Envy repeatedly stomps on Love’s back. Envy puts her knee on the back of Love’s neck. Envy is choking Love with her boot. Envy punches Love in the back. Envy with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Envy slams Love’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Envy repeatedly stomps on Love’s chest. Love repeatedly kicks Envy in the face. Love with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Envy with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Envy applies a rear chin lock. Love with elbows into the midsection of Envy. Love kicks Envy in the chest. Love with two clotheslines. Love ducks a clothesline from Envy. Love spins Envy around. Envy blocks The Botox Injection. Love dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Love connects with The Botox Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angelina Love via Pinfall

Third Match: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 vs. Hawx Aerie For The Vacated NWA World Tag Team Championship (From NWA 74 – Night One)

Bestia 666 and Luke Hawx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Bestia applies a hammerlock. Bestia goes into the lateral press for a one count. Bestia drop steps into a side headlock. Luke whips Bestia across the ring. Bestia runs into Luke. Luke shoves Bestia. Shoulder Block Exchange. Bestia drops Luke with a shoulder tackle. Luke drops down on the canvas. Luke leapfrogs over Bestia. Bestia lunges over Luke. Bestia with a Hurricanrana. Bestia kicks Luke in the gut. Bestia is throwing haymakers at Luke. Bestia with a toe kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Luke. Luke scores the elbow knockdown. Luke kicks Bestia in the gut. Bestia fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bestia sends Luke into the ropes. Luke Powerslams Bestia. Wolf and PJ are tagged in. PJ talks smack to Wolf. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wolf applies a side headlock. PJ whips Wolf across the ring. PJ drops down on the canvas. PJ ducks a clothesline from Wolf. PJ with a waist lock takedown for a one count. PJ grapples around Wolf. PJ applies a top wrist lock. Wolf punches PJ in the back. Wolf whips PJ across the ring. PJ ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Arm-Drag Exchange. PJ applies an arm-bar. PJ with a Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Bestia runs into the ring. That leads us to a pier six brawl. PJ dropkicks Wolf. Luke dumps Bestia out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double BackBreaker for a two count. Luke is raining down haymakers. Luke bodyslams Wolf. Luke with a Knee Drop for a one count. Luke applies a rear chin lock. Wolf with heavy bodyshots. Wolf chops Luke. Short-Arm Reversal by Luke. Luke with a NeckBreaker. Luke gets distracted by Damien. Wolf attacks Luke from behind. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia is putting the boots to Luke. Following a snap mare takeover, Bestia with a basement dropkick for a two count. Bestia applies a front face lock. Wolf tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Assisted Bodyslam. Bestia with a Senton Splash. Wolf hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wolf taunts PJ. Damien delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia with two overhand chops. Bestia tags in Wolf. Double Irish Whip. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Bestia with a Leaping Meteora. Wolf follows that with a Knee Smash. Bestia with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Bestia tags in Wolf.

La Rebellion gangs up on Luke. Luke creates distance with a Double DDT. Luke tags in PJ. PJ with a clothesline/back elbow combination. PJ ducks a clothesline from Wolf. PJ with a Vertical Suplex. PJ Powerslams Bestia. Bestia launches PJ over the top rope. PJ with a straight right hand. PJ with a Flying Double Crossbody Block for a two count. PJ tags in Luke. Luke with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Luke goes for a Bodyslam, but Wolf lands back on his feet. Bestia rocks Luke with a forearm smash. Wolf clotheslines Luke. Wolf tags in Bestia. La Rebellion hits their Flying Splash/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Bestia knocks PJ off the ring apron. La Rebellion connects with Mark Of The Beast for a two count. Bestia kicks PJ in the chest. Bestia dumps PJ out of the ring. PJ shoves Bestia off the top turnbuckle. Luke with a Back Body Drop. Inverted Atomic Drop/Spinning Heel Kick Combination for a two count. Wolf tags in Bestia. Luke knocks Bestia off the apron. Luke transitions into a corner mount. Bestia pulls PJ off the apron. Damien blinds Luke with the red mist. Wolf lands The Suicide Dive. Bestia rolls Luke over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebellion via Pinfall

