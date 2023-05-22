NWA has announced a huge title match for the Crockett Cup.

Kamille, who has held the NWA Women’s Championship for 715 days, will be defending the gold against Natalia Markova at night two of the Crockett Cup event. The two previously met on an episode of NWA Powerrr, where they wrestled to a time-limit draw.

It’s official! NWA World Women’s Champion @Kamille_brick will put her title on the line against @RealNMarkova at the #CrockettCup!! After their last match ended in a draw, who do you think will walk away holding The Burke?! pic.twitter.com/dzxCaNKicU — NWA (@nwa) May 22, 2023

The NWA Crockett Cup takes place on June 3rd and June 4th from Winston-Salem North Carolina. Updated lineup for the two-day event can be found below.

NIGHT ONE OF 2023 CROCKETT CUP (6/3)

-EC3 vs. ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason for the NWA National Championship

-Samantha Starr, M95 & La Rosa Negra vs. Pretty Empowered in a Hardcore War

-Crockett Cup Tournament

NIGHT TWO OF 2023 CROCKETT CUP (6/4)

-Kamille vs. Natalia Markova for the NWA Women’s Championship

-Kenzie Paige vs. TBA for the NWA World Women’s Television Championship

-Six-Man Scramble For NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

