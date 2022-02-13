The National Wrestling Alliance confirmed today that new world champion Matt Cardona will be defending the 10 Pounds of Gold against top superstar Nick Aldis at next month’s Crockett Cup special, which takes place over the course of two nights on March 19th & March 20th.

👀 @RealNickAldis interrupted the celebration when he called for his shot against @TheMattCardona #CrockettCup promises to be incredible.pic.twitter.com/81rW8myH8W — FITE (@FiteTV) February 13, 2022

The National Treasure confronted Cardona to issue his challenge shortly after Cardona bested Trevor Murdoch at last night’s Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Aldis is a former two-time NWA champion, with his previous reign lasting over 1,043 days.