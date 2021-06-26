It was previously reported that NXT stars Shotzi Blackheart and Scarlett were present at last night’s taping of SmackDown, where the manager of NXT champion Karrion Kross and the current NXT women’s tag champion worked a dark match against one another.

According to PW Insider, Blackheart and Scarlett are also expected to work a dark match on Monday’s taping of Raw, which the publication reports will most likely be aired on Main Event. Kross and NXT North American champion Bronson Reed worked last week’s Main Event program as WWE creative is hoping to take a better look at some of the NXT prospects.

