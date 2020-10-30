NXT UK stars Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, and NXT UK champion WALTER issued a statement on Twitter earlier today announcing they are closing down RINGKAMPF and will no longer be able to compete for the wXw promotion in Germany. The Imperium members state that are forever grateful to wXw and it’s loyal fans for giving them a place to begin, and hope to carry across its message within WWE.

Dear supporters,

Since everything has come to an end, we want to announce that we will close down our operations by the end of the year.

RINGKAMPF was a way to spread our message and ideology about Pro Wrestling, and support ourselves early in our careers. Today we are living our dream and are signed to the leading company in Pro Wrestling. This also means we are no longer able to compete in Germany or wXw on a regular basis.

To us, RINGKAMPF was always connected to wXw and our fanbase there. Without wXw there would be no RINGKAMPF. And we have been fortunate enough to leave our mark in the build up of Pro Wrestling in Germany.

We achieved everything we wanted to achieve with RINGKAMPF, and want to close this chapter in a positive way.

Lastly, thank you. Thank you to everybody who supported us over the years, and to wXw who helped us starting out.

Keep supporting our great sport!

See you soon,

Axel, Jr, Walter