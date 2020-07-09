Official Poster for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules”

The official promotional poster for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view has been released.
The poster features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.
WWE’s 2020 “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card along with the poster:
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Wyatt Swamp Fight
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye For An Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
