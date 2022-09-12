WWE star Omos recently appeared on the Say Less program to discuss a number of hot-button pro-wrestling topics, most notably what the big man thinks of Triple H being the new head of creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon. He also discusses how weird it has been not seeing McMahon around since he used to see him all the time. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it is weird not seeing Vince McMahon all the time:

“It’s weird. Not seeing the old man every day because the last two years I was on, I saw him every day, and now Hunter is there.”

How trustable Triple H is and how hands-on he’s been since taking over:

“Hunter is one of us. He’s one of the boys. A lot of us have that trust because he has similar experiences as us. We trust him. It’s been a lot more laid back. He’s very involved. He’s down at rehearsals, working with talent, he’s very hands-on.”

