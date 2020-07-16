Oney Lorcan Confronts Timothy Thatcher

Following Thatcher’s victory on tonight’s episode of NXT, Oney Lorcan ran down to the ring after Thatcher refused to let go of his finishing maneuver. Rather than engage Lorcan, Thatcher chose to retreat and save the confrontation for another day.

It may not look like it, but #TimothyTatcher just picked up the win on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/afDEEbItQ5 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 16, 2020