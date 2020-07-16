Vickie Guerrero Reveals Herself To Be Nyla Rose’s Manager On AEW Fight for the Fallen

WWE Hall of Fame Vickie Guerrero has been occasionally appearing on AEW programming for months. On tonight’s episode of Fight for the Fallen, she revealed herself to be former women’s champion Nyla Rose’s new manager. Rose teased on last week’s Fyter Fest that she was in search for a manger after seeing the success of Brian Cage with Taz, Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson, and Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard.

