Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut At Fight for the Fallen

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen former NXT star MJ Jenkins made her debut for the promotion by competing in a tag contest along with Kenzie Paige to face The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in a losing effort.
[Résultats] #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen
The Nightmare Sisters battent Kenzie Paige & MJ Jenkins par tombé de Allie sur Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/43GBEXPi36
— Les Gaulois du Catch (@GauloisDuCatch) July 16, 2020
Nice superkick here from @TheBrandiRhodes 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Dsu1zdQosT
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020
Jenkins recently said in an interview with Sportskeeda that she’d like to join AEW following her WWE release.
I can say, from what I’ve seen, the main place I would love to go is AEW. I can’t lie! To say that I haven’t been watching would be a complete lie. I think what they’re doing is amazing. All the talent that they have there.
