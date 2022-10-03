The former Oney Lorcan is reportedly working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Biff Busick was brought to the Performance Center to work as a Guest Coach this week.

Busick fueled speculation on his WWE future back in mid-September when he tweeted the new black & gold NXT logo, seen below. There’s no word yet on if Busick is being re-hired by the company, but he announced back in late July that he was taking some time off from in-ring action.

Busick signed with WWE in September 2015 and went on to become a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Danny Burch. He requested his release some time in 2021, and was granted the departure on November 4 of that year, along with other budget cuts. Busick has worked for GCW, PWG, Beyond Wrestling, HOG and others since leaving WWE, but his last match for the company was a loss to Xyon Quinn on September 28, 2021.

