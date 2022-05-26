Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open up with Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley.

The winner of the match will earn a spot in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, joining Kenny King, Mike Bailey and X Division Champion Ace Austin as confirmed entrants. There will be two more qualifying matches after tonight’s Miguel vs. Shelley bout.

Tonight’s Impact main event will feature six-man action with Violent By Design taking on Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show, which begins at 8pm ET on AXS:

* AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Havok vs. Masha Slamovich

* W. Morrissey and Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus, Facebook and YouTube.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Impact.

