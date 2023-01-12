Tonight’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with the digital face-to-face between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray to promote their Full Metal Mayhem match at tomorrow’s pay-per-view.

The first match on tonight’s broadcast will be Heath vs. Brian Myers. PWInsider adds that tonight’s show will also feature a storyline update on Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore following last week’s attack by Bully Ray.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Eddie Edwards, Moose and Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann, Jonathan Gresham and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s AXS episode:

* The Design shaves Sami Callihan’s head in an initiation ceremony

* Savannah Evans vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary

* Mike Bailey vs. Anthony Greene

Tonight’s “Before The Impact” episode will feature Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera vs. Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

