WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will open up tonight’s live NXT episode on the USA Network.

Lynch won the title from Tiffany Stratton last week, then made her first successful title defense on last night’s RAW by defeating Natalya. Now WWE has announced that The Man will kick off tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET.

You can join us for live NXT results and your feedback at 8pm when NXT hits the air. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will open the show

* Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

* Global Heritage Invitational: Butch vs. Tyler Bate in the deciding match for Group A

* Global Heritage Invitational: Duke Hudson vs. Joe Coffey in what could be the deciding match for Group B

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.