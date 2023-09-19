WWE NXT Results 9/19/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Becky Lynch & Tiffany Stratton Segment

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to NXT. And the NXT Women’s Championship World Tour continues. Because we bring the fight, every damn night. It doesn’t matter the name; the game remains the same. Gigi Dolin, Elektra Lopez, Thea Hail, Roxanne Perez. I’m going to be here for a while, and I can go the extra mile, so how about we have a scrap, Ivy Nile? Give me the baddie, Jacy Jayne, you know I’ll retain. I’m the mountain to climb, welcome to the big time. I love you guys so much, it feels so good to be back. It feels so good to be back and represent you, because you are what makes this. But speaking of time, Tiffy Time is over. But I will give credit where credit is due. Last week, Tiffany Stratton hung with The Man. She pushed me to my limit, and for that, she will get her rematch whenever she wants it, she earned it. She may be an idiot, she may be an asshole, but she is athletic.

Tiffany Stratton: Um, excuse me. Yeah, hi. I’ve heard enough, actually. Look, I appreciate the flowers, Becks, but I will get a rematch because I deserve a rematch. Look, I know you’re a WrestleMania Main Eventer, you’re The Man, you’re the number one girl, but I’m Tiffany Stratton. I am the future of WWE. And I am future 2x NXT Women’s Champion. You want to be a fighting champion, right? So what do you say? Tiffy Time vs. Becky Time? Round 2 for the NXT Women’s Championship, tonight? Aww, I knew you guys would love that, which is why it’s not happening. You know, these losers actually cheered for me every single week until you showed up here. I want my rematch on a bigger stage. I want my rematch in Bakersfield, California at No Mercy.

Becky Lynch: I told you, Tiffany, you can have your rematch whenever you wanted. But I’m telling you, right now, the result will be the same. And not because you’re not good enough, but because you’re not hungry enough. You think I haven’t seen this before? You think I haven’t seen people like you come in here and had a rocket strapped to your back and everything handed to you, and you become entitled? But this NXT, with these people, has the same feel as the NXT I came up in. And when it comes down to it, it’s who wants it more. And even after 10 years here, I want it more than you.

Tiffany Stratton: Aww, cute, Becky. You know, you should actually be thanking me for your return to NXT. Because if your name never came out of my mouth, you would have never returned. Instead, you would be driving to the nearest retirement home, in search for the next Hall Of Famer to get yourself more clout.

Becky Lynch: Alright, Tiffany. Well, one thing is for sure, you’re a better fighter than you are a talker. So how about instead of trying to go, word to word with The Man, how about we go, punch to punch.

Becky starts throwing haymakers at Stratton. Kiana James attacks Becky from behind. Stratton and James gangs up on Becky. Stratton grabs a steel chair. Becky kicks Stratton in the gut. Becky with forearm shivers. James avoids a chair shot from Becky and retreats to the outside.

– Tony D’Angelo & Stack Lorenzo are planning to invite the entire NXT Tag Team Division to a special dinner and try to figure out who’s the next worthy challengers.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov says that he’s going to finish what he started at the Great American Bash. The Mad Dragon will cover its wings. As for tonight, Dragunov will keep his eyes on the Carmelo/Dominik match. Becky joins the conversation and challenges Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James to a 2 on 1 Handicap Match.

– Trick Williams runs into Dominik Mysterio in the backstage area. Williams says that Dominik does a good job of sucking the positive energy out of every room he steps in. Dominik tells Williams that he knows what it’s like to step out of his father’s shadow. Maybe Trick should step out of Melo’s shadow. Williams says that nobody will drive a wedge in The Trick N Melo Gang.

First Match: (4) Tyler Bate vs. (3) Butch In A Group A Match In The NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Butch brings Bate down to the mat. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate applies a side headlock. Butch puts his knee on the left shoulder of Bate. Butch works on his joint manipulation game. Butch applies a top wrist lock. Bate with a Headscissors Takedown. Double Kickup. Butch slaps Bate in the face. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bate grabs a side headlock. Butch whips Bate across the ring. Butch drops down on the canvas. Butch leapfrogs over Bate. Butch drops down on the canvas. Bate delivers Bop and Bang for a two count. Bate slaps Butch in the face. Bate with a flurry of bodyshots. Bate is mauling Butch in the corner. Butch rocks Bate with a forearm smash. Butch stomps on Bate’s face. Butch sends Bate to the corner. Bate crawls under Butch’s legs. Bate showcases his speed and agility. Butch scores a right jab. Butch blocks a boot from Bate. Bate with a knee lift. Bate goes for a Flying Uppercut, but Butch counters with a forearm smash for a two count.

Butch stomps on the left ankle of Bate. Chop Exchange. Bate with The Delayed SuperPlex for a two count. HeadButt Exchange. Butch applies a front face lock. Butch with a NeckBreaker. Butch repeatedly kicks Bate in the back. Bate floors Butch with a palm strike. Bate transitions into a ground and pound attack. Butch applies The Kimura Lock. Butch rams his forearm across Bate’s face. Butch stomps on Bate’s face. Butch with a Running Boot. Butch with a blistering chop. Butch repeatedly stomps on Bate’s face. Butch applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Butch stomps on the right ankle of Bate. Butch with a Knee Drop. Butch continues to slap around Bate. Second Chop Exchange. Rockers Punches. Butch is raining down forearm shivers.

Butch goes for The X-Plex, but Bate lands back on his feet. Bate with a Running Shooting Star Press. Bate with a Deadlift Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Butch counters with a Triangle Choke. Bate delivers The Airplane Spin. Bate drills Butch with The Brainbuster for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Bate with a Snap German Suplex. Bate goes for The Tyler Driver #97, but Butch lands back on his feet. Butch with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Butch goes for The Bitter End, but Bate counters with a DDT. Bate hits The Bitter End for a two count. Bate snaps Butch’s fingers. Butch answers with Bop and Bang. Bate drops Butch with The Handspring Lariat. Bate goes for The Tornillo, but Butch gets his knees up in the air. Butch connects with The Bitter End for a two count. Butch plants Bate with The Better End to pickup the victory.

Winner: Butch via Pinfall and Advances To The Finals

– We see Thea Hail go big girl shopping with Jacy Jayne.

– Nathan Frazer is fired up about the 3-Way Tie in Group B. The Triple Threat Tiebreaker will take place tonight.

– Eddy Thorpe Vignette. Thrope challenges DIJAK to a Strap Match.

Second Match: (4) Joe Coffey w/Gallus vs. (2) Duke Hudson w/Andre Chase In A Group B Match In The NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey applies a side headlock. Hudson whips Coffey across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Coffey taunts Hudson. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Hudson finally drops Coffey with a shoulder tackle. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Hudson. Hudson with a Headscissors Takeover. Hudson scores a right jab in the corner. Hudson with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Hudson goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Coffey blocks it. Coffey with clubbing shoulder blocks. Coffey dumps Hudson face first on the top rope.

Coffey kicks Hudson in the face. Coffey repeatedly stomps on Hudson’s chest. Coffey repeatedly whips Hudson back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Coffey is throwing haymakers at Hudson. Coffey talks smack to Hudson. Hudson is displaying his fighting spirit. Coffey avoids The Chase U Elbow. Coffey drives Hudson back first into the ring apron. Coffey rolls Hudson back into the ring. Coffey with a Missile Dropkick. Coffey with a German Suplex. Coffey follows that with The Glasgow Sendoff. Hudson avoids The All’s Best For The Bells. Hudson rolls Coffey over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Duke Hudson via Pinfall

Third Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice w/Elektra Lopez

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perez applies a wrist lock. Vice with a double leg takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perez with The European Clutch for a two count. Vice goes for The Rear Naked Choke, but Perez rolls her over for a two count. Vice kicks Perez in the gut. Perez with two overhand chops. Vice shoves Perez off the top rope. Vice thrust kicks the left shoulder of Perez. Vice with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Vice with an Axe Kick to Perez’s back. Vice follows that with The Sacrifice for a two count. Vice whips Perez into the turnbuckles. Perez sends Vice fce first into the top turnbuckle pad. Vice blocks The Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Vice applies a hammerlock with her legs. Vice is raining down forearms across the back of Perez’s neck. Perez with two forearm smashes. Vice drives her knee into the midsection of Perez. Vice sends Perez to the corner. Perez kicks Vice in the face. Perez with a Flying Thez Press. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez blasts Vice with The Shotgun Dropkick. Perez pops back on her feet. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez transitions into a corner mount. Vice yanks Perez off the top turnbuckle. Vice goes back to targeting the left shoulder of Perez. Perez dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice denies The Pop Rocks. Vice goes for The Omoplata, but Perez rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

– Trick Williams declines Joe Gacy’s offer to join The Schism.

– Andre Chase gives Duke Hudson a pep talk in the locker room.

– Scrypts has joined forces with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

– McKenzie Mitchell had a backstage interview with Tank Ledger & Hank Walker. They don’t run away from fights. They are here to feast on the entire tag team division.

Fourth Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Ilja Dragunov joins the commentary team for this match. Mysterio attacks Hayes before the bell rings. Mysterio repeatedly stomps on Hayes chest. Mysterio grabs the NXT Championship. Hayes starts throwing haymakers at Mysterio. Mysterio reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Mysterio. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Hayes with a knife edge chop. Haes sends Mysterio to the corner. Hayes with a Back Body Drop. Hayes dropkicks Mysterio. Hayes drives Mysterio face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Hayes goes for a SuperKick, but Mysterio exits the ring. Hayes with a forearm smash. Hayes delivers a gut punch. Mysterio dumps Hayes face first on the ringside barricade. Mysterio rolls Hayes back into the ring. Hayes hits The Fade Away for a two count. Mysterio begs for mercy.

Mysterio sends Hayes face first into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Hayes counters with a SuperKick. Hayes drops Mysterio with The La Mistica for a two count. Mysterio regroups on the outside. Mysterio regains control of the match during the commercial break. Mysterio applies a rear chin lock. Mysterio drives his knee into the midsection of Hayes. Mysterio pulls Hayes down to the mat for a two count. Mysterio goes for The Three Amigos, but Hayes counters with a Modified Cutter. Hayes decks Mysterio with a back elbow smash. Hayes kicks Mysterio in the chest. Hayes tees off on Mysterio in the corner. Hayes with a JawBreaker. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes with a Side Slam for a two count.

Mysterio clings onto the top rope. Mysterio kicks Hayes in the face. Mysterio catapults Hayes into the middle rope. Mysterio hits The 619. Mysterio dives over Hayes. Hayes drops Mysterio with The CodeBreaker. Mysterio shoves Hayes off the top turnbuckle. Hayes inadvertently throws Mysterio into Dragunov. Mysterio proceeds to shove Hayes into Dragunov. Mysterio rolls Hayes back into the ring. Mysterio slaps Dragunov in the face. Dragunov attacks Mysterio from behind which forces the disqualification. After the match, Dragunov tees off on Mysterio. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov delivers The H-Bomb. Dragunov goes for The Torpedo Moscow, but Mysterio pulls Hayes into the path. Dragon Lee SuperKicks Mysterio on the stage. Lee poses with the NXT North American Title.

Winner: Domnik Mysterio via Disqualification

– Mustafa Ali is absolutely livid that Dragon Lee is getting an NXT North American Title Shot on Raw.

– Josh Briggs blames Fallon Henley for choosing Myles Borne as their tag team partner. Baron Corbin joins the conversation and tells Briggs to keep quiet while he’s getting a message. Briggs challenges Corbin to a match.

– Next week on NXT, we’ll have the No Mercy Contract Signing with Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. Trick Williams will battle Joe Gacy. Blair Davenport will collide with Gigi Dolin in a grudge match. Plus, DIJAK vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Strap Match

Fifth Match: (4) Joe Coffey w/Gallus vs. (4) Duke Hudson w/Andre Chase vs. (4) Nathan Frazer In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Advance To The Finals Of The NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Meta-Four is watching this match in their special longue area wearing Matrix inspired outfits. Coffey is throwing haymakers at Hudson after the bell rings. Coffey shoves Frazer away. Hudson with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Hudson with two back elbow smashes. Frazer dropkicks Hudson into Coffey. Frazer with a chop/haymaker combination. Hudson reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer decks Hudson with a back elbow smash. Frazer crawls under Coffey’s legs. Frazer dropkicks Coffey. Frazer knocks Hudson off the ring apron. Coffey with a Running Crossbody Block. Coffey starts rag dolling Frazer. Coffey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer sends Coffey to the apron. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hudson sends Frazer chest first into the canvas for a two count. Hudson with a downward punch. Hudson repeatedly stomps on Frazer’s chest. Coffey slams Hudson’s head on the top rope. Lariat Exchange.

Coffey headbutts the midsection of Hudson. Coffey and Hudson are trading back and forth shots. Coffey rams his boot across Hudson’s face. Coffey has complete control of this match. Forearm Exchange. Frazer starts running the ropes. Frazer dropkicks Coffey and Hudson to the floor. Frazer lands The Suicide Dive. Frazer rolls Hudson back into the ring. Frazer is throwing haymakers at Hudson. Frazer punches Hudson in the back. Haymaker Exchange. Hudson drops Frazer with The Delayed Uranage Slam. Coffey drives Hudson crotch first into the steel ring post. Coffey applies a top wrist lock. Coffey pulls Frazer down to the mat. Coffey rocks Hudson with a forearm smash. Frazer fights from underneath. Coffey bodyslams Frazer. Coffey goes for a German Suplex, but Frazer rolls him over for a two count. Coffey with a Pop Up Uppercut.

Coffey with The Glasgow Sendoff. Hudson rolls Coffey over for a two count. Hudson unloads a flurry of right jabs. Hudson delivers The Chase U Elbow. Hudson with The Side Walk Slam for a two count. Frazer SuperKicks Hudson. Frazer with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination for a pair of two counts. Frazer decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Frazer dives over Coffey. Frazer SuperKicks Coffey. Hudson with a shoulder block. Hudson with The Slingshot German Suplex. Hudson with a back elbow smash to Coffey. Hudson drops Coffey with The Big Boot. Hudson with Two Swinging Side Slams for a two count. Coffey tees off Hudson. Hudson dumps Coffey out of the ring. Frazer kicks Hudson in the face. Frazer spikes Hudson with a Hurricanrana. Frazer lands The 450 Splash. Coffey tosses Frazer out of the ring. Coffey connects with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James

Stratton and James attacks Becky before the bell rings. Stratton and James gangs up on Becky. Stratton rolls Becky back into the ring. Stratton repeatedly stomps on Becky’s chest. Lyra Valkyria storms into the ring and dishes out a flurry of clotheslines. Valkyria shoves Stratton into James. Stereo Clotheslines. Stratton and James retreats to the outside. All hell starts breaking loose in Winter Park. This match will now change into a standard tag team match. Becky rolls James back into the ring and the bell finally rings. Becky repeatedly slams James head on multiple turnbuckle pads. James tags in Stratton. Stratton with a forearm smash. Becky slams Stratton’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Becky throws Stratton back into the ring. Becky sends Stratton face first into the canvas. Becky avoids The Running Seated Senton. Becky with a Hook Kick. Becky with a flying forearm smash in the corner. Becky tags in Valkyria. Double Irish Whip. Valkyria sweeps out the legs of Stratton. Becky with a Running Leg Drop. Valkyria hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Stratton rocks Valkyria with a forearm smash. Stratton tags in James. Valkyria with a drop toe hold. Stratton applies a front face lock. Stratton transitions into a side headlock. Becky made the blind tag. Becky with a Flying Bulldog for a two count. James blocks The Manhandle Slam. James with a straight right hand. Becky sends James tumbling to the floor. Becky with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Becky with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Becky ducks a clothesline from Valkyria. Valkyria dropkicks Stratton through the ropes. Becky rolls James back into the ring. Becky kicks James in the chest. Becky with a Roundhouse Kick. Becky dives over James. Becky ducks a clothesline from James. James blocks The Dis-Arm-Her. Becky kicks James in the face. Becky knocks Stratton off the apron. James attacks Becky from behind. James repeatedly stomps on Becky’s chest. James tags in Stratton. Stratton does the same exact thing. Stratton puts her knee on the back of Becky’s neck. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack for a two count.

Stratton sends Becky to the corner. Stratton with a forearm smash. Stratton and James continues to put the boots to Becky’s chest. James buries her shoulder into the midsection of Becky. James with a running shoulder block. Stratton with a Double Back Handspring Back Elbow. Following a snap mare takeover, Stratton with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Stratton applies a front face lock. Becky with a forearm/uppercut combination. Becky kicks Stratton in the face. Stratton yanks Becky off the top turnbuckle. Stratton applies a front face lock. James tags herself in. James kicks Becky in the chest. James with clubbing shoulder blocks. James pulls Becky down to the mat. James applies a rear chin lock. Becky with an arm-drag takeover. Becky with forearm shivers. James sends Becky face first into the canvas. James dishes out more shoulder blocks in the corner. Stratton tags herself in. Becky kicks James in the face. Becky side steps Stratton into the turnbuckles. Stratton tags in James. James stops Becky in her tracks. Becky avoids The Elbow Drop. Becky tags in Valkyria.

Valkyria with two clotheslines. Valkyria with two mid-kicks. Valkyria follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Valkyria delivers her combination offense to James. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Stratton and James goes for a Double Suplex, but Becky gets in the way. Stereo Toe Kicks. Becky and Valkyria regains momentum. Stereo Guillotine Leg Drops for a two count. James punches Valkyria in the back. James goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Valkyria lands back on her feet. Stratton knocks Valkyria off the middle rope. Becky tees off on Stratton. Stratton drives Becky face first into the steel ring post. James PowerBombs Valkyria. James tags in Stratton. Stratton with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Becky and James are tagged in. Becky with a Missile Dropkick. Becky with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count. Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. James kicks Becky in the face. Becky tags in Valkyria. Becky hits The Mandhanle Slam. Valkyria connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Stratton attacks Becky and Valkyria with a steel chair. Becky grabs the microphone and says that she’s going to change their title match at NXT No Mercy to an Extreme Rules Match.

Winner: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria via Pinfall

Updated NXT Global Heritage Invitational Standings

Group A

1.) Butch (2-0-1) – 5 Points – GROUP A WINNER

2.) Tyler Bate (2-1) – 4 Points

3.) Axiom (0-1-1) – 1 Points

4.) Charlie Dempsey (0-2) – 0 Points

Group B

1.) Joe Coffey (3-1) – 6 Points – GROUP B WINNER

2.) Nathan Frazer (2-2) – 4 Points

3.) Duke Hudson (2-2) – 4 Points

4.) Akira Tozawa (0-3) – 0 Points

