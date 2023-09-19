NWA has released today’s episode of its weekly Youtube episodic Powerrr. A full preview, along with the card and link to the episode, can be found below.

This week on NWA Powerrr, La Rebelión, our former NWA World Tag Team Champions, face the enigmatic duo that is Magic, Inc in our main event!

We’ve got a World Women’s Title #1 contenders match featuring Natalia Markova, Ruthie Jay, and former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Missa Kate. Who among them can step up next to challenge Kenzie Paige for The Burke?

Thom Latimer is set for a World Title match against EC3 at Samhain. But first, he has to make it past “Spectacular” Rush Freeman!

Since his shocking debut, Zyon has proven in ring dominance. Who dares to step in the ring with Austin Idol’s newest and brightest star?

Plus, we’ll revisit the farewell of former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, who hung up his boots after falling to “The Overman” EC3 in the main event of NWA 75.