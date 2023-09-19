WWE has released the latest edition of its popular “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from the September 19th edition of Monday Night Raw. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Steely Hearted”-Ricochet uses a steel chair on Shinsuke Nakamura.

9. “Money In The Bank Deja Vu”-Cody Rhodes defeats Dominik Mysterio.

8. “Kingston Heroics”-Kofi Kingston defeats Ivar.

7. “Sicilian Slice”-Tommaso Ciampa defeats Giovanni Vinci.

6. “Tsunami Warning”-Bronson Reed defeats Chad Gable.

5. “Main Event Mayhem”-Cody Rhodes explains to Kevin Owens why he brought Jey Uso to Raw.

4. “Jax Juggernaut”-Nia Jax attacks Piper Niven and Zoey Stark.

3. “First Defense”-Becky Lynch defeats Natalya to retain the NXT women’s title.

2. “Mind Your Six”-Shinsuke Nakamura takes advantage of a weakened Seth Rollins

1. “Nope!”-Jey Usos turns down the Judgment Day’s offer