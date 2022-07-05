SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is slated to wrestle Happy Corbin at the SummerSlam event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list McAfee as the -220 favorite to retain the title while Corbin is the +165 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

WWE presents the SummerSlam event on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, that will air on Peacock.

Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match will headline SummerSlam. Theory challenging United States Champion Bobby Lashley is the only other match confirmed for the show. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.