The Women’s Casino Battle Royale will take place at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Thunder Rosa as the favorite, according to BetOnline.com. Here’s the full list of odds:

Thunder Rosa

2/3

Big Swole

11/4

Mystery Entry

7/2

Nyla Rose

4/1

Jade Cargrill

7/1

Tay Conti

7/1

Penelope Ford

8/1

Hikaru Shida

12/1

Anna Jay

14/1

Abadon

16/1

Diamante

16/1

Kiera Hogan

16/1

Red Velvet

16/1

The Bunny

16/1

KiLynn King

20/1

Leyla Hirsch

20/1

Riho

20/1

Emi Sakura

25/1

Jamie Hayter

33/1

Julia Hart

33/1

Rebel

33/1

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.