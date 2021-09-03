The Women’s Casino Battle Royale will take place at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.
The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Thunder Rosa as the favorite, according to BetOnline.com. Here’s the full list of odds:
Thunder Rosa
2/3
Big Swole
11/4
Mystery Entry
7/2
Nyla Rose
4/1
Jade Cargrill
7/1
Tay Conti
7/1
Penelope Ford
8/1
Hikaru Shida
12/1
Anna Jay
14/1
Abadon
16/1
Diamante
16/1
Kiera Hogan
16/1
Red Velvet
16/1
The Bunny
16/1
KiLynn King
20/1
Leyla Hirsch
20/1
Riho
20/1
Emi Sakura
25/1
Jamie Hayter
33/1
Julia Hart
33/1
Rebel
33/1
The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.