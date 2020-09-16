The non-title match between NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart will open tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network.

As noted, tonight’s show will also feature new NXT Champion Finn Balor, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line.

