You can officially pencil in the opening match for tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event.

It was announced at the start of the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Kickoff Show which match will be opening up the main show tonight at 8/7c on the WWE Network on Peacock.

As noted, Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan will take place as the lone pre-show match, so it will hit the ring first. Opening up the main show, however, will be the grudge match between Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.

Previously it was announced that the “Extreme Rules” match for the NXT Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will be serving as the main event and final match of the show. That was also made official during the Kickoff Show.

