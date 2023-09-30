WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 goes down tonight from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT premium live event on the WWE Network on Peacock, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to hype the show.

“5 titles on the line, including 2 hotly anticipated matches,” he wrote via X on Saturday. “WWE NXT is ready to tear the house down tonight, LIVE from Bakersfield, CA.”

Things get started with tonight’s NXT No Mercy 2023 Kickoff Show, which will feature Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan as the lone pre-show bout.

