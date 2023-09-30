How many employees did WWE release a couple of weeks ago?

As noted, multiple key executive departures were reported, in addition to 25 WWE and NXT Superstars, following the recent merger with UFC under the new TKO promotional banner after the acquisition by Endeavor.

CT Insider released an article this week about how WWE has not made public how many employees in total were released by the company a couple of weeks back.

This would be interesting considering the fact that they are a publicly traded company, and this information is key to stock investors.

The CTInsider article noted, “In many cases, layoffs are reported to the state Department of Labor, to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. As of Thursday, the Department of Labor website’s list of WARN notices submitted this year did not include any sent by WWE. Messages to WWE and Stamford mayor Caroline Simmons regarding the layoffs were not returned.”

