“The American Nightmare” will be appearing on the next WWE on USA three-hour Monday night program early.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE., a commercial aired for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

The advertisement noted that Cody Rhodes will be opening up the show next Monday night.

Previously scheduled for the January 15, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins (c) vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the return of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, R-Truth & The Miz vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor, as well as #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.