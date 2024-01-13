Next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is already shaping up to be a big one.

Prior to the main event of this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the commentary duo of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves ran down the lineup for next week’s show.

On tap for the January 19, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX is the contract signing for the Fatal-4-Way WWE Universal Championship main event at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 between Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles.

Also scheduled for next week’s show is The KO Show with Kevin Owens and special guest WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, as well as Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

We do love a good contract signing ✍️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uoryqfoHVo — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 13, 2024