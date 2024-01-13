It’s a special Homecoming edition of Rampage, from Duvall County:

Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Jake Hager vs. The Dark Order

Shane Strickland vs. Matt Sydal

Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 1/12/24

Back at Daley’s Place tonight with Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone on commentary. The guys are already in the ring so let’s get to it.

Match #1. AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta uses his quickness early. Arm lock and a cover by Yuta gets a one count. Top wrist lock by Kingston but Yuta again flips out and rolls Kingston up for two. Tope suicida by Yuta and a crossbody off the top back in the ring gets two. Kingston fires back with some machine gun chops but Yuta goes back to the injured arm of Kingston. Swinging single arm DDT by Yuta. Kingston rolls to the outside for a breather but Yuta follows and wraps Kingston’s arm around the guard rail. Bottom rope assisted dropkick by Yuta on the ramp and a stomp to the elbow. Yuta focuses on the arm with a top wrist lock and an arm ringer. Wheeler snaps Kingston over with a snap mare and delivers some kicks to the back, and Kingston fires back with a snap mare and kicks of his own. Kingston snatches a right hand and sends Yuta over with a double overhook suplex. Yuta tries to come off the top but Kingston catches him with an exploder. Knee to the midsection by Kingston and a DDT. Two count. Yuta goes up top and Kingston follows. Diving DDT off the top by Yuta! One, two, Kingston gets his fingers on the rope! Hammer and anvil elbows to Kingston as Yuta transitions to a straight arm bar. Kingston struggles and Yuta switches to a Fujiawara arm bar. Kingston barely fights to the ropes but the referee breaks the hold. Kicks to the shoulder by Yuta as Kingston fires hard chops back. Drop step by Yuta and a German suplex. Two count. Kingston breaks the waist locks and hits an enziguiri. Yuta counters with a wrist clutch Olympic Slam and a frog splash off the top! Yuta locks in a kimura but Kingston forces a rope break. Backfist by Kingston and a Saito suplex. Yuta is up and Kingston catches him with a spinning backfist. Northern Light’s Bomb finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***12. Yuta was in control for 85% of this match, but it didn’t matter in the end. This match felt a little long for me, but Eddie’s doing a great job on his journey with the Triple Crown,

Renee is with Matt and Jeff Hardy, and Mark Briscoe. Mark says they kicked ass and took names last week, and they might get together again. Jeff says they are ratings because Rampage beat Collision in the numbers (what?). Matt and Jeff give Mark a pendant and it seems we have a new trios.