Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Cassidy defeated Kip Sabian in the main event of this evening’s Battle of the Belts V television special in a tremendous matchup, one that Sabian nearly stole on several occasions thanks to some assistance from the Butcher and The Blade. However, the Best Friends would run the heels off, and Cassidy would connect with a series of Orange Punches to pick up the victory.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@TheKipSabian flattens the Champ on the outside!

Watch #AEWBOTB5 LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/TMcgaqO3ks — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023

.@TheKipSabian relentlessly attacking the Champ!

Watch #AEWBOTB5 LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/XPWgLbIZm3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023

Uncharacteristic aggression from @orangecassidy almost cost him the title, but the Double Orange Punch gets the job done and he walks out of Portland as still the #AEW All-Atlantic Champion! What an amazing night of action on #AEWBOTB5 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/U99rKgNetQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023

