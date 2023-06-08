Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.
Cassidy defeated Swerve Strickland on this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite from Colorado Springs. Swerve brought the fight to Cassidy and nearly won the title when he hit Cassidy with his Swerve Stomp. However, Cassidy would kick out and pick up the win after trapping Swerve in a cradle pin. This marks Cassidy’s 24th successful title defense since he won it from PAC back in the fall of 2022.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The Champ @orangecassidy puts pressure on @swerveconfident!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/AfoRtHN5uB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
Is @orangecassidy in trouble on the oustide with @Swerveconfident?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/MbKTweE75M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
You can always count on @PrinceKingNana to cause trouble 😤
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/paWmKEq2pO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
DDT upon DDT by the Champ @orangecassidy! Will this be enough to put away the challenger?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZvWiwRSwvE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
What a counter by @swerveconfident!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QbLRYw181R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
How the heck did @orangecassidy kick out the double stomp?!@swerveconfident
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/a7s2fQLq8t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
#AndSTILL!!! #AEW International Champion @orangecassidy retains the title, but the #MogulEmbassy refuse to accept the outcome!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rMPIJLaWJp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.