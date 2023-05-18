Orange Cassidy will face his toughest challenge yet at AEW Double or Nothing.

The current reigning International Champion told Renee Paquette on this evening’s Dynamite that he will defend his title against whoever wanted a shot at the pay-per-view event. In a follow-up interview, Paquette revealed that 20 superstars approached Tony Khan about facing Cassidy, so he’s decided to face them all in a battle royal matchup.

.@OrangeCassidy wants to play 21… as he puts up the International Title in a Blackjack Battle Royale at #AEWDON#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GQ3CdlqNf9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 18, 2023

Cassidy has held the AEW International Championship since the fall of 2022 and has successfully defended it 21-times on AEW programming. Updated lineup for Double or Nothing can be found below.

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Championship

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)