Wardlow has issued a major challenge to his current rival, Christian Cage.

The reigning TNT Champion called out Cage and Luchasaurus at the beginning of this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Texas, a segment that ended with the heels sending the champion into a ladder. In a backstage interview, Wardlow told Christian that he will defend his TNT Championship against him at Double or Nothing, but it will be a ladder match.

TNT Champion @RealWardlow challenges @Christian4Peeps to a Ladder Match for the title at #AEWDoN! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/TU2FWbmBNg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023

AEW has yet to officially confirm the bout. Double or Nothing takes place on May 28th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The current lineup for the event can be found below.

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)