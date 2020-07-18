Original Rumored Plans For Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s IMPACT Debut

It was announced early this morning that former WWE stars Karl Anderson and Luke (Doc) Gallows had signed a new deal with IMPACT Wrestling, and would be appearing at this evening’s Slammiversary pay per view.

According to Wrestling Inc, the Good Brothers original debut involved them attacking Tessa Blanchard in the Slammiversary main event to gain instant heat, a segment that Anderson and Gallows originally pitched to Executive VP Scott D’Amore. However those plans went out the window when Blanchard departed from the company and vacated the IMPACT world title.

