Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, according to Dave Meltzer.

Osbourne was part of the combined 2020/2021 class, but did not appear in person at the ceremony, which was taped last week. Instead, he sent a pre-recorded message. This was expected after he was featured in a commercial for the Hall of Fame that aired on SmackDown.

The music legend has made several cameo appearances for WWE over the years such as WrestleMania 2 where he and Captain Lou Albano managed The British Bulldogs against Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine that saw the babyfaces go over in their WWF Tag Team Championship match.

