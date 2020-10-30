AEW has announced on Twitter that PAC will be “breaking his silence” on next week’s go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Bastard has not appeared on AEW programming for several months due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19, and has been sitting patiently in isolation ever since.

After months of silence in isolation, we’ll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite! Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans https://t.co/F00KW2whih by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/3T9SNXSfF9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2020

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE BELOW:

-Chris Jericho will be on commentary

-Sammy Guevara/Ortiz versus MJF/Wardlow

-PAC breaks silence

-Miro versus Trent

-Scorpio Sky versus Shawn Spears

-Cody Rhodes/Gunn Club versus Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 10, John Silver)

-John Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet face to face