Pro-wrestling superstar Saraya (fka as Paige in WWE) was one of the many featured guests at this weekend’s Starrcast V event, where the former multi-time women’s champion spoke about whether or not she has any desire to return to the ring, and how she doesn’t plan on competing in AEW anytime soon. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

How she’s writing a book and won’t be going to AEW anytime soon:

I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, which I’m really excited about. We got a book, it’s going to be another year before it officially comes out. We’re in the middle of writing that. We’re doing other things, but I’m not allowed to say anything right now. It’s non-wrestling related, sorry guys. I’m not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now.

Whether she has any interest on returning to the ring:

I would love to, for sure. Having your career taken away from you without you wanting it to, having to retire on not my terms, it was really disappointing. I already knew once my neck got kicked in the middle of the live event match, once I went down, I was like, ‘This is it, this is the end of my career.’ I couldn’t feel my body. I lost control of my arms, my legs, then I’m just laying there and looking up at the referee like, ‘I can’t feel my body, I’m paralyzed right now.’ He threw up the X and I look at poor Sasha in the corner and she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ If it wasn’t you, it would have been someone else.

