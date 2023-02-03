Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble.

On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.

“Me and Nick got to know each other really at the end of his run with CAA, before his run at the WWE, but quickly,” McAfee said. “Whenever I talked about ‘GameDay,’ he got it, he understood it and I think it was a little bit better. I appreciate Nick Khan for everything he’s done for me, and for that. They said immediately, Hunter, Nick, and Stephanie at the time said, ‘Rumble, that’s like a perfect time to come back and that’s when people come back. It’s after college football season.’ And I was like, ‘Perfect, I actually need something to keep me in shape.'”

