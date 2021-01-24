As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field on FOX, Cesaro defeated Dolph Ziggler following a short promo segment with Daniel Bryan.

During the latest Talking Smack episode, Paul Heyman said Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro would be “huge box office” for WWE.

“He’s uber-talented and he’s on a path right now to the top, and there’s only one man right now who has any hope of stopping him, and that’s Roman Reigns, which is why that match, that match could be the headline of WrestleMania this year. When Roman Reigns puts down Kevin Owens next week [Royal Rumble] and if Cesaro, who has a very good chance of winning the Royal Rumble, does just that.”

H/T to SportsKeeda