Paul “Triple H” Levesque feels for Rhea Ripley.

The WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media after this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to comment on the unfortunate situation surrounding “Mami.”

As seen at the start of the show, Rhea Ripley came to the ring with her arm in a sling and confirmed the rumors that she was injured during the Liv Morgan backstage attack on last week’s Raw After WrestleMania XL show.

This led to The Judgment Day member relinquishing the WWE Women’s World Championship, which is currently vacant, with a new champion set to be crowned on the 4/22 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

“Absolutely no doubt in my mind that Rhea Ripley will come back tougher, stronger and more dominant than ever,” Levesque wrote via X. “Thank you, Rhea, for a reign that the entire WWE Universe can be proud of.”