Rob Schamberger has parted ways with WWE.

On Monday evening, the host of the WWE digital series, “WWE Canvas 2 Canvas” and in-house artist for the company announced his departure.

Schamberger stated the following on social media:

“After over a decade, my time with WWE has come to a close. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity over this period of time to focus on making art and I’m so lucky that doing so has brought so many wonderful people into my life. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from some the smartest and most capable people in their fields that I’ve ever met. Real friendships, people that I truly love, have been the result of this experience. And it brought you, the person reading this, into my life. How amazing is that?



If you ever bought my art, if you ever came up to say hello at a show, if you ever just gave me a thumbs up on social media, thank you. Thank you for allowing my work into your life.



This chapter has come to a close and a new one is about to begin that I’m genuinely excited about. The work never stops.”

He will soon be opening his SchambergerLabs.com.